

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Iberdrola and Echelon Data Centres, an owner and operator of hyperscale data centre infrastructure in Europe, have announced a strategic joint venture to build and operate data centres in Spain. Iberdrola, which will hold 20% of the joint company, will contribute land with grid connection and supply 24/7 electricity to the centres. Echelon will hold the remaining 80% and will manage permits, design, marketing and day-to-day operations of the joint venture.



The first project of the joint venture will be a data centre with 144 MW of processing capacity and a secured power connection of 230 MW. The centre is expected to create around 1,500 jobs and become operational before 2030.



