Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 28.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Analysten in diesem veganen Gamechanger viel mehr sehen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N9D9 | ISIN: US60770K1079 | Ticker-Symbol: 0QF
Tradegate
28.07.25 | 12:59
29,675 Euro
+2,06 % +0,600
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MODERNA INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MODERNA INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,52029,59513:22
29,50029,59513:21
ACCESS Newswire
28.07.2025 13:02 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Moderna, Inc.: Moderna Announces Data to be Presented at ESMO Congress 2025

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 28, 2025 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced that three abstracts on its investigational mRNA therapeutics have been accepted for presentation at the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, which will be held October 17-21, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. This includes a mini oral presentation on mRNA-4359, Moderna's investigational mRNA-based therapy designed to elicit T-cell immune responses against tumor and immunosuppressive cells, as well as two poster presentations on intismeran autogene (V940/mRNA-4157). Intismeran autogene is jointly developed by Moderna and Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada.

The details of the presentations are as follows:

  • Presentation #1515MO: Clinical Outcomes and PD-L1 Expression Analyses from a Trial of mRNA-4359 Plus Pembrolizumab in Checkpoint Inhibitor-Resistant/Refractory (CPI-R/R) Melanoma

    Mini Oral Presentation: October 17, 2025, 2:00 - 3:30 PM CET

    Location: Nuremberg Auditorium - Hall 5.2

    Presenter: David J. Pinato

  • Presentation #3135eTiP: INTerpath-011: Phase 2 study of intismeran autogene (V940/mRNA-4157) plus bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) versus BCG alone for high-risk (HR) non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC)?

    Presenter: Petros Grivas

  • Presentation #1684TiP: Intismeran autogene (V940/mRNA-4157) + pembrolizumab versus pembrolizumab alone as first-line therapy for advanced melanoma: the phase 2 INTerpath-012 study

    Presenter: Paolo A. Ascierto

Moderna Investor Event

Moderna will host an analyst event while at ESMO. Details of the event to follow.

About Moderna

Moderna is a leader in the creation of the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of mRNA technology, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made and transforming how we treat and prevent disease for everyone. By working at the intersection of science, technology and health for more than a decade, the company has developed medicines at unprecedented speed and efficiency, including one of the earliest and most effective COVID-19 vaccines.

Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases and autoimmune diseases. With a unique culture and a global team driven by the Moderna values and mindsets to responsibly change the future of human health, Moderna strives to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Moderna Contacts

Media:
Chris Ridley
Head of Global Media Relations
+1 617-800-3651
Chris.Ridley@modernatx.com

Investors:
Lavina Talukdar
Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations
+1 617-209-5834
Lavina.Talukdar@modernatx.com

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/moderna-announces-data-to-be-presented-at-esmo-congress-2025-1053370

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.