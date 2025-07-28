Anzeige
Acarix AB: Acarix achieves new Fixed U.S. reimbursement milestone for CADScor at $300.00 USD

Malmö, Sweden - Acarix, a global leader in AI- and acoustics-based cardiac diagnostics, is pleased to announce that a second payer has agreed to provide fixed reimbursement of $300 for the CADScor® System. This reimbursement applies across both physician office settings and outpatient/emergency department (ED) environments.

Acarix CADScor was added at $300 in July to a high-performance provider network to enhance care and cost savings. This Payer provides a Network that services employers and individuals in the Oklahoma, Texas, Ohio, and Louisiana markets which consists of over 500,000 covered lives with 12,000+ Primary Care Physicians, 69.000+ Specialists and 3,000+ Facilities/Ancillaries.

Commenting on the success, CEO Aamir Mahmood stated: "Our team has worked closely with this payer over the last several months. The result highlights the potential CADScor has to benefit payors as well as patients at the same time, and it highlights the innovative technology that CADScor offers to a High Value Network that solves gaps in care that are challenging employer groups. The Health Plan added CADScor to their Network achieving multiple goals at the same time: To lower total cost of care, to deliver measurable healthcare value and quality care to their members.

This achievement reiterates the critical validation of CADScor's value proposition and strengthens Acarix's position to lower the total costs of care for the individual as well as the employer groups sponsoring the benefits.

About Acarix

Acarix is a Swedish medical device company that innovates solutions for rapid rule out of coronary artery disease (CAD) at point of care. The CE-approved and FDA DeNovo-cleared Acarix CADScor System is intended for patients experiencing chest pain with suspected CAD and designed to help reduce millions of unnecessary, invasive, and costly diagnostic procedures. The CADScor System has been used on more than 40,000 patients. Acarix recommends CADScor System as a first-line diagnostic aid that uses highly sensitive acoustics and advanced computational processing to analyze coronary blood flow to rule out significant coronary artery disease (CAD), with at least 96% certainty at point of care. Acarix is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (ticker: ACARIX) and cross-traded on the OTCQB market in the US (ticker: ACIXF). Carnegie Investment Bank is the Certified Advisor of Acarix. For more information, please visit www.acarix.com

For more information, contact
Macie May, phone +1 405 517 5161, email mmay@saxum.com

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
