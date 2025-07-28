The jury, chaired by Gabriele Muccino, will announce the winners on Thursday, 4th September in Venice.

Cinema and artificial intelligence come together at the Reply AI Film Festival to explore new frontiers in storytelling and creative production. Following the success of its first edition in 2024, the international competition created by Reply open to all creatives who have produced a short film using new technologies and AI tools now announces its ten finalists.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250728625254/en/

The ten finalist short films were selected for their exploration of this edition's theme, 'Generation of Emotions', and for showcasing how artificial intelligence can create authentic and emotionally engaging experiences through cinematic language.

The Reply AI Film Festival brings together cinema and artificial intelligence to explore new frontiers in storytelling and creative production. Following the success of its inaugural edition in 2024, the international competition, created by Reply, is open to all creative professionals.

During the days of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival, the selected works chosen from over 2,500 submission from 67 countries will be awarded at a ceremony on Thursday, 4th September at the Mastercard Priceless Lounge, Hotel Excelsior, Lido of Venice. This event represents a unique opportunity to celebrate the dialogue between technology and cinema, showcasing emerging talent, forward-thinking ideas and innovative approaches.

The winners will be selected by an international jury chaired by filmmaker Gabriele Muccino. The jury will comprise of Rob Minkoff, Caleb Shelby Ward, Denise Negri, Dave Clark, Charlie Fink, Filippo Rizzante, Caroline Ingeborn, Paolo Moroni and Guillem Martinez Roura, among others. The jury will present three main awards to the most outstanding entries that demonstrate the greatest originality, production quality and conscious use of AI throughout the entire creative process, from scriptwriting to post-production. New to this edition are the Lexus Visionary Award, which recognises the production that best integrates technology, design and foresight in line with Lexus' pioneering spirit, and the AI for Good Award, promoted in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), and will recognise the short film that best addresses the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Reply AI Film Festival is a pioneering event showcasing technology and art's exciting intersection. AI is not a replacement for human creativity, but a catalyst for innovation. It will enable filmmakers to explore new styles, genres, and narratives that were previously unimaginable. As President of the Reply AIFF Jury, I'm honoured to be part of this journey, discovering new talents and celebrating the bold experiments that will shape the future of cinema. The AI revolution is just beginning, and I'm thrilled to be at the forefront of this creative explosion." comments Gabriele Muccino.

The ten finalist short films were selected for their exploration of this edition's theme, 'Generation of Emotions', and for showcasing how artificial intelligence can create authentic and emotionally engaging experiences through cinematic language. The contest attracted AI artists, filmmakers, writers, animators, VFX artists and enthusiasts from around the world, including Italy, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United States and Brazil.

"What stands out in all the short films from this second edition is a significant leap in quality not only in the use of AI technologies, but in the ability to apply them to craft engaging, original, and emotionally resonant narratives. The finalists' work demonstrates how artificial intelligence can become a mature creative tool, serving those who are able to imagine new languages and forms of expression" states Filippo Rizzante, CTO of Reply

The competition is promoted by Reply, an international group specialising in the creation of new business models enabled by AI and Digital Media.

THE 10 FINALIST SHORT FILMS

A Million Trillion Pathway

Authors: ROHKI, art collective (US/Japan)

A broken swordsman, a grieving immortal, and a cosmic being entwine across timelines to stop an empire built on blood and memory. To save the only family he has left, Hachi must survive his past-and master the demon within.

Carousel

Author: Andes Aloi, director (Argentina)

On a subway, a man and woman envision a relationship, blending memory and fantasy. "Carousel" is a visual poem exploring their romance and its collapse, made possible through AI and featuring underwater scenes and extensive locations.

Clown

Author: Shanshan Jiang, ??artist and film-maker (Great Britain)

In a surreal mix of live-action and AI imagery, the film follows a talented clown who loses her sense of self while seeking audience approval. As she alters her routines, appearance, and personality to cater to the crowd's demands, the lines between performance and reality become blurred.

Corrupt Data Clan

Author: Eric Kervern, artist (France)

In 1993, Brooklyn gave rise to a revolutionary hip-hop collective, pushing the boundaries of sound and creativity. This captivating documentary celebrates the untold journey of a truly visionary group, which was ahead of its time by thirty years.

Instinct

Author: Marcello Costa Jr., film-maker (Portugal)

"Instinct" is a short film that explores what happens when primal survival instincts collide with the demands of modern life. It asks a simple but unsettling question: is becoming "civilised" really an upgrade, or does it strip away something essential to who we are?

Love at First Sight

Author: Jacopo Reale, director (Italy)

The short movie, entirely created through AI tools, tells the story of a young shepherd meeting a girl who silently observes him from a hill. "Love at First Sight" captures their unspoken connection and the beauty of shyness.

Meme, Myself and AI

Author: Private Island, production studio (Great Britain)

The short movie is a mixed-media film that combines live-action with synthetic visuals and audio, highlighting the exploration of AI's personification and emphasising that AI is a tool created by humans. The film shows that authenticity comes from both the creators and the audience.

Not Chosen

Author: Javier Marro, film-maker (Chile)

"Not Chosen" is an animated short film that follows a small blue stuffed toy with beige horns, rejected from a prize machine and left unclaimed. As he wanders through the outside world seeking belonging, he faces only indifference and abandonment. Through intimate and silent visuals, the film explores the quiet resilience of those who are overlooked.

The Cinema That Never Was

Author: Mark Wachholz, director (Germany)

"The Cinema That Never Was" imagines unmade films-those abandoned or never conceived-exploring how they might have altered the course of cinematic history. AI tools enable the creation and discovery of these lost ideas, allowing creators to produce visuals, music, and narratives that reflect classic cinema aesthetics.

UN RÊVE LIQUIDE

Author: Andrea Lommatzsch, artist (Italy)

A short movie where AI played a crucial role in transforming an idea into a visual narrative, enabling the creation of images, scenes, and animations. This resulted in a short film with a visual impact that wouldn't have been possible without AI or a substantial budget.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. Reply is a network of highly specialised companies supporting key industrial groups operating in the telecom and media, industry and services, banking, insurance and public administration sectors in the definition and development of business models enabled for the new paradigms of big data, cloud computing, digital media and the Internet of Things. Reply services include: Consulting, System Integration and Digital Services. www.reply.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250728625254/en/

Contacts:

Press

Reply

Fabio Zappelli

f.zappelli@reply.com

Tel. +390117711594

Irene Caia

i.caia@reply.com

Tel. +39 02 535761