Nanterre, 28 July 2025

VINCI has reached an agreement to acquire

the German company Zimmer & Hälbig

Strengthening VINCI Energies' offering in high-tech building solutions

Operating across Germany through seven locations

Revenue of €96 million in 2024 for 310 employees

VINCI Energies has signed an agreement - subject to approval by the German competition authorities - to acquire Zimmer & Hälbig, a company based in Bielefeld (land of North Rhine-Westphalia) in Germany.

The company has high level design, engineering, installation and maintenance expertise for technically demanding solutions of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC-R) with a strong focus on hospitals, laboratories, industrial facilities, clean rooms as well as data centers.

Founded in 1974, Zimmer & Hälbig generated revenue of €96 million in 2024 in Germany through seven locations (Bielefeld, Hanau, Hannover, Köln, Leipzig, Osnabrück, Tuttlingen) with a workforce of 310 employees.

It will be integrated into VINCI Energies Building Solutions' network of 150 business units in Germany, thereby increasing its range of multi-technical solutions for buildings and expanding their offers to its customers.

In Germany, VINCI Energies operates in its four business lines - Infrastructure, Industry, Building Solutions and ICT*- and employs 16,600 people in 385 locations.

In 2024, the VINCI Group generated a total revenue of almost €5.6 billion in Germany - its second-largest international market - including €4.1 billion in energy solutions (VINCI Energies €3.4 billion and Cobra IS €0.7 billion) and €1.4 billion for VINCI Construction. VINCI Concessions is also present in Germany through five public-private partnerships for the management of highway infrastructure, as well as in electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

*Information and Communication Technology.

