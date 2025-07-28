Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 28.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Warum Analysten in diesem veganen Gamechanger viel mehr sehen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 867475 | ISIN: FR0000125486 | Ticker-Symbol: SQU
Tradegate
28.07.25 | 19:26
123,40 Euro
-1,04 % -1,30
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
VINCI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VINCI SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
123,40123,4519:34
123,40123,4519:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.07.2025 17:48 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VINCI has reached an agreement to acquire the German company Zimmer & Hälbig

Nanterre, 28 July 2025

VINCI has reached an agreement to acquire
the German company Zimmer & Hälbig

  • Strengthening VINCI Energies' offering in high-tech building solutions
  • Operating across Germany through seven locations
  • Revenue of €96 million in 2024 for 310 employees

VINCI Energies has signed an agreement - subject to approval by the German competition authorities - to acquire Zimmer & Hälbig, a company based in Bielefeld (land of North Rhine-Westphalia) in Germany.

The company has high level design, engineering, installation and maintenance expertise for technically demanding solutions of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC-R) with a strong focus on hospitals, laboratories, industrial facilities, clean rooms as well as data centers.

Founded in 1974, Zimmer & Hälbig generated revenue of €96 million in 2024 in Germany through seven locations (Bielefeld, Hanau, Hannover, Köln, Leipzig, Osnabrück, Tuttlingen) with a workforce of 310 employees.

It will be integrated into VINCI Energies Building Solutions' network of 150 business units in Germany, thereby increasing its range of multi-technical solutions for buildings and expanding their offers to its customers.

In Germany, VINCI Energies operates in its four business lines - Infrastructure, Industry, Building Solutions and ICT*- and employs 16,600 people in 385 locations.
In 2024, the VINCI Group generated a total revenue of almost €5.6 billion in Germany - its second-largest international market - including €4.1 billion in energy solutions (VINCI Energies €3.4 billion and Cobra IS €0.7 billion) and €1.4 billion for VINCI Construction. VINCI Concessions is also present in Germany through five public-private partnerships for the management of highway infrastructure, as well as in electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

*Information and Communication Technology.

About VINCI
VINCI is a world leader in concessions, energy solutions and construction, employing 285,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88
media.relations@vinci.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.