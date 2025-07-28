

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $990 million, or $3.44 per share. This compares with $733 million, or $2.44 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $981 million or $3.41 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.7% to $6.987 billion from $6.486 billion last year.



Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $990 Mln. vs. $733 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.44 vs. $2.44 last year. -Revenue: $6.987 Bln vs. $6.486 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News