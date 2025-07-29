Royal Philips: Indonesia's Ministry of Health and Philips to deliver nationwide coverage of advanced image-guided therapy systems in Indonesia, expanding access to cardiac, stroke and cancer care in all 38 provinces

July 29, 2025

Long-term multiyear agreements will see Philips installing its advanced Azurion image-guided therapy systems nationwide across all provinces, including rural and remote areas

Initiative brings minimally invasive care to millions of cardiac, stroke and cancer patients in Indonesia

Combines cutting-edge treatment technology, services and training to strengthen Indonesia's health infrastructure



Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Jakarta, Indonesia - In a major step toward transforming healthcare delivery, Royal Philipsacross the country.



"We remain committed to supporting healthcare transformation by delivering innovations that provide better outcome for patient and improve experience for healthcare workers," said Astri R. Dharmawan, President Director of Philips Indonesia. "Our combined efforts with the Indonesian government will help close healthcare gaps and bring us closer to a Healthy Indonesia."



[1] https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_The_Economics_of_non_Disease_Indonesia_2015.pdf

[2] https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/14746519/

For further information, please contact:



Michael Fuchs

Global External Relations Director, Philips

Tel.: +31 614 869 261

E-mail: michael.fuchs@philips.com



Jane Yeo

Head of Brand and Communications APAC, Philips

Tel.: +65 9618 7397

E-mail: jane.yeo@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips.

Attachments