Royal Philips: Indonesia's Ministry of Health and Philips to deliver nationwide coverage of advanced image-guided therapy systems in Indonesia, expanding access to cardiac, stroke and cancer care in all 38 provinces

Dienstag, 29.07.2025
Warum Analysten in diesem veganen Gamechanger viel mehr sehen
WKN: 940602 | ISIN: NL0000009538
Tradegate
29.07.25 | 07:55
24,190 Euro
+9,51 % +2,100
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.07.2025 07:22 Uhr
128 Leser
Indonesia's Ministry of Health and Philips to deliver nationwide coverage of advanced image-guided therapy systems in Indonesia, expanding access to cardiac, stroke and cancer care in all 38 provinces

July 29, 2025

  • Long-term multiyear agreements will see Philips installing its advanced Azurion image-guided therapy systems nationwide across all provinces, including rural and remote areas
  • Initiative brings minimally invasive care to millions of cardiac, stroke and cancer patients in Indonesia
  • Combines cutting-edge treatment technology, services and training to strengthen Indonesia's health infrastructure


Amsterdam, the Netherlands and Jakarta, Indonesia - In a major step toward transforming healthcare delivery, Royal Philipsacross the country.

"We remain committed to supporting healthcare transformation by delivering innovations that provide better outcome for patient and improve experience for healthcare workers," said Astri R. Dharmawan, President Director of Philips Indonesia. "Our combined efforts with the Indonesian government will help close healthcare gaps and bring us closer to a Healthy Indonesia."

[1] https://www3.weforum.org/docs/WEF_The_Economics_of_non_Disease_Indonesia_2015.pdf
[2] https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/14746519/

For further information, please contact:

Michael Fuchs
Global External Relations Director, Philips
Tel.: +31 614 869 261
E-mail: michael.fuchs@philips.com

Jane Yeo
Head of Brand and Communications APAC, Philips
Tel.: +65 9618 7397
E-mail: jane.yeo@philips.com

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips.

Attachments

  • Philips Azurion image-guided therapy system (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/863b3921-5a32-4ecd-b37b-8951bb9b9bf9)
  • Doctor and patient in Indonesia (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/cb912015-609c-4a79-8761-fd1e3da046d0)

