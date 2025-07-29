

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shimizu Corporation (XSZ.F) Tuesday reported net income of 11.128 billion yen or 16.33 yen per share for the first quarter, higher than 2.408 billion yen or 3.41 yen per share in the comparable quarter last year, mainly helped by growth is sales.



Operating income rose to 17.25 billion yen from 1.769 billion yen a year ago.



Sales for the quarter grew 10.2% to 441.799 billion yen from 401.022 billion yen in the previous year.



For the full year, the company expects sales to decline 1.8% year-on-year to 1,910 billion yen. Net income is expected to be 75 billion yen, 13.6% up from last year. EPS is expected at 110.21 yen.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News