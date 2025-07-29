

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Advantest reported first-quarter net income of 90.2 billion yen, a 277.7% increase from a year ago. Earnings per share was 122.80 yen compared to 32.25 yen. Net sales were 263.8 billion yen, up 90.1%.



Advantest has revised consolidated forecast for the current fiscal year from the forecast as of April 2025. Sales forecast is revised up to 835.0 billion from prior guidance of 755.0 billion yen, and net income to 221.5 billion yen from prior guidance of 179.0 billion yen.



