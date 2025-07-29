

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (CHUEF) Tuesday reported net profit of 85.321 billion yen or 112.98 yen per share for the first quarter, lower than 99.537 billion yen or 131.64 yen per share in the same quarter a year ago, mainly impacted by drop in revenue.



Operating profit declined 20.9% to 67.932 billion yen from 85.867 billion yen in the prior year.



Operating revenue decreased 2.5% to 800.312 billion yen from 820.592 billion yen last year.



For the full year, the company sees a 3.2% decline in revenue to 3,550 billion yen. Net profit is expected to decrease 8.5% year-on-year to 185 billion yen with EPS of 244.96 yen.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News