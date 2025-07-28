Weatherford International plc: Weatherford Awarded Managed Pressure Drilling Contract for Woodside Energy's Trion Deepwater Development

HOUSTON, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) ("Weatherford" or the "Company") today announced it has been awarded a significant contract to deliver Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) services for the Trion project, a deepwater oil production project in Mexico operated by Woodside Petróleo Operaciones de México, S. de R.L. de C.V.

The multi-year contract includes MPD services for an initial 8 wells with the potential to expand to 24 wells. The award reinforces Weatherford's market leadership in high-performance MPD and expands its presence in Mexico's offshore energy sector.

As part of the project, Weatherford will deploy its Victus intelligent MPD system, a solution designed to enhance drilling safety, efficiency, and performance. Built on decades of global MPD experience, Victus features algorithm-driven pressure control, real-time downhole data for automated responses, and the industry's first field-proven deepwater riser system for floating rigs. The system delivers safer, faster, and more consistent drilling while providing performance across multiple phases of the well.

Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer of Weatherford, commented, "We are proud to support Woodside Energy on this historic project. The Trion development represents a defining moment for Mexico's energy sector, and Weatherford is honored to contribute with trusted MPD technologies that improve safety, efficiency, and well delivery. This award further strengthens our position as a trusted partner for complex offshore operations."

About the Trion Project

The Trion project is located in deepwater (~2,500 meters) of the Gulf of Mexico, approximately 180 kilometers east of the coast of Tamaulipas and 30 kilometers south of the US-Mexico maritime border. Trion is a joint venture between Woodside Petróleo Operaciones de México, S. de R.L. de C.V. (operator, 60%) and Petróleos Mexicanos-PEMEX (40%).

About Weatherford

Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company conducts business in approximately 75 countries and has approximately 17,300 team members representing more than 110 nationalities and 310 operating locations. Visit weatherford.com for more information and connect with us on social media.

For Investors:

Luke Lemoine

Weatherford Investor Relations

+1 713-836-7777

investor.relations@weatherford.com

For Media:

Kelley Hughes

Weatherford Global Marketing & Communications

media@weatherford.com