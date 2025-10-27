Weatherford International plc: Weatherford and Maersk Training Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance MPD Training, Offering the Industry's First All-Level IADC-Accredited Programs

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) ("Weatherford" or the "Company") today announced a strategic partnership with Maersk Training, a world-class provider of oil and gas training solutions, to jointly develop and commercialize International Association of Drilling Contractors (IADC)-accredited Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) training programs. Weatherford, a global leader in MPD technologies and services, brings more than five decades of expertise to the collaboration.

As MPD adoption accelerates across the energy sector, this collaboration brings together Weatherford's more than 55 years of MPD expertise and advanced simulation software with Maersk Training's 45 years of global training excellence and state-of-the-art simulators and facilities. The result is a new benchmark in simulation-based learning designed to prepare personnel for real-world operations and to raise industry-wide competency standards.

The initiative will expand access to specialized MPD training, covering all levels of expertise from introductory to supervisory, while also enabling operators to unlock greater value from Managed Pressure Wells, a holistic strategy that extends pressure management principles across the entire well lifecycle, from drilling to cementing, completions, and wireline operations. Through this partnership, Maersk Training and Weatherford are positioned to become the first companies globally with access to all levels of IADC MPD training.

Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer of Weatherford, commented, "Managed Pressure Drilling is a transformational technology that continues to redefine how wells are planned, drilled, and completed. Our partnership with Maersk Training underscores our commitment to advancing safety, competency, and operational performance for our customers and the industry. Together, we will set a new standard for preparing personnel to execute MPD operations safely and effectively in any environment."

David Skov, Chief Executive Officer of Maersk Training, commented, "With the industry's growing reliance on MPD to unlock efficiency and safety in challenging wells, training must keep pace. By combining our proven global training capabilities with Weatherford's unmatched MPD expertise, we are creating programs that mirror real-world scenarios and give professionals the confidence and skills to succeed. This partnership represents a major step forward in raising global MPD competency."

The Weatherford-Maersk Training MPD program will be available globally at Maersk Training facilities and through tailored in-region sessions, delivering consistent, accredited training that enhances workforce readiness and operational excellence across the energy sector. For more information, visit www.weatherford.com/MPDTraining.

About Weatherford

Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company conducts business in approximately 75 countries and has approximately 17,000 team members representing more than 110 nationalities and 310 operating locations. Visit weatherford.com for more information and connect with us on social media.

For Media:

Kelley Hughes

Weatherford Communications, Marketing and Sustainability

media@weatherford.com

Anders Hastrup Christensen

Global Head of Marketing, Maersk Training

marketing@maersktraining.com