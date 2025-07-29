Alkermes plc Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

-Second Quarter Revenues of $390.7 Million -

-GAAP Net Income of $87.1 Million and Diluted GAAP Earnings per Share of $0.52 -

-Company Reiterates 2025 Financial Expectations -

-Alkermes to Present Detailed Vibrance-1 Results at Upcoming World Sleep Congress -

DUBLIN, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

"Our second quarter results reflect strong performance across all three of our proprietary products and robust profitability and cash flow generation," said Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer of Alkermes. "Against the backdrop of solid financial performance, the recently announced positive topline results from Vibrance-1, our phase 2 study of alixorexton (ALKS 2680) in narcolepsy type 1, were an important milestone in the development program and underscore the differentiated features of alixorexton. These data also highlight the potential of orexin 2 receptor agonists to transform the treatment of narcolepsy. As we prepare to initiate a global phase 3 program, we look forward to sharing detailed results from Vibrance-1 at the upcoming World Sleep Congress and topline results from our Vibrance-2 study in patients with narcolepsy type 2 this fall."

Key Financial Highlights

Revenues





(In millions) Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025 2024

2025 2024 Total Revenues $ 390.7 $ 399.1

$ 697.2 $ 749.5 Total Proprietary Net Sales $ 307.2 $ 269.3

$ 551.7 $ 502.8 VIVITROL® $ 121.7 $ 111.9

$ 222.7 $ 209.5 ARISTADA®i $ 101.3 $ 86.0

$ 174.8 $ 164.9 LYBALVI® $ 84.3 $ 71.4

$ 154.3 $ 128.4















Profitability





(In millions) Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025 2024

2025 2024 GAAP Net Income From Continuing Operations $ 87.1 $ 94.7

$ 109.6 $ 133.6 GAAP Net Income (Loss) From Discontinued Operations $ -- $ (3.3)

$ -- $ (5.4) GAAP Net Income $ 87.1 $ 91.4

$ 109.6 $ 128.2



















EBITDA From Continuing Operations $ 101.6 $ 118.6

$ 124.3 $ 170.1 EBITDA From Discontinued Operations $ -- $ (3.9)

$ -- $ (6.4) EBITDA $ 101.6 $ 114.7

$ 124.3 $ 163.7



















Adjusted EBITDA $ 126.5 $ 135.3

$ 172.1 $ 217.1

Revenue Highlights

LYBALVI

Revenues for the quarter were $84.3 million.

Revenues and total prescriptions for the quarter grew 18% and 22%, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2024.

ARISTADAi

Revenues for the quarter were $101.3 million.

Revenues for the quarter grew 18% compared to the second quarter of 2024.

During the quarter, the company recorded ARISTADA revenue of approximately $11.0 million related to gross-to-net favorability, primarily driven by Medicaid utilization adjustments.

VIVITROL

Revenues for the quarter were $121.7 million.

Revenues for the quarter grew 9% compared to the second quarter of 2024.

During the quarter, the company recorded VIVITROL revenue of approximately $9.0 million related to gross-to-net favorability, primarily driven by Medicaid utilization adjustments.

Manufacturing & Royalty Revenues

VUMERITY ® manufacturing and royalty revenues for the quarter were $39.4 million.

manufacturing and royalty revenues for the quarter were $39.4 million. Royalty revenues from XEPLION®, INVEGA TRINZA®/TREVICTA® and INVEGA HAFYERA®/BYANNLI® for the quarter were $30.3 million.

Key Operating Expenses

Please see Note 1 below for details regarding discontinued operations.

(In millions) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024 R&D Expense - Continuing Operations $ 77.4 $ 59.6 $ 149.2 $ 127.3 R&D Expense - Discontinued Operations $ -- $ 3.9 $ -- $ 6.4











SG&A Expense - Continuing Operations $ 170.8 $ 168.1 $ 342.6 $ 347.9 SG&A Expense - Discontinued Operations $ -- $ -- $ -- $ --

Balance Sheet

At June 30, 2025, the company recorded cash, cash equivalents and total investments of $1.05 billion, compared to $916.2 million at March 31, 2025.

Financial Expectations for 2025

Alkermes reiterates its financial expectations for 2025, as set forth in its press release dated Feb. 12, 2025.

Notes and Explanations

1. The company determined that upon the separation of its former oncology business, completed on Nov. 15, 2023, the oncology business met the criteria for discontinued operations in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification 205, Discontinued Operations. Accordingly, the accompanying selected financial information has been updated to present the results of the oncology business as discontinued operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Conference Call

Alkermes will host a conference call and webcast presentation with accompanying slides at 8:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. BST) on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, to discuss these financial results and provide an update on the company. The webcast may be accessed on the Investors section of Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1 877 407 2988 for U.S. callers and +1 201 389 0923 for international callers. In addition, a replay of the conference call may be accessed by visiting Alkermes' website.

About Alkermes plc

Alkermes plc is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders, including narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes information about certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP), including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

EBITDA represents earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes share-based compensation expense in addition to the components of EBITDA from earnings.

The company's management and board of directors utilize these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the company's performance. The company provides these non-GAAP financial measures of the company's performance to investors because management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed with the company's results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, are useful in identifying underlying trends in ongoing operations. However, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures as indicators of operating performance. Further, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered measures of the company's liquidity.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements concerning: the company's expectations concerning its future financial and operating performance, business plans or prospects; and the company's expectations regarding development plans, activities and timelines for, and the potential therapeutic and commercial value of, alixorexton (formerly referred to as ALKS 2680). The company cautions that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and they are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Actual performance and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: whether the company is able to achieve its financial expectations; clinical development activities may not be initiated or completed on expected timelines or at all; the results of the company's development activities may not be positive, or predictive of future results from such activities, results of future development activities or real-world results; the company's products or product candidates could be shown to be ineffective or unsafe; the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or regulatory authorities outside the U.S. may not agree with the company's regulatory approval strategies or may make adverse decisions regarding the company's products; potential changes in the cost, scope and duration of the company development programs; the unfavorable outcome of arbitration, litigation, or other proceedings or disputes related to the company's products or products using the company's proprietary technologies; the company and its licensees may not be able to continue to successfully commercialize their products or support revenue growth from such products; there may be a reduction in payment rate or reimbursement for the company's products or an increase in the company's financial obligations to government payers; the company's products may prove difficult to manufacture, be precluded from commercialization by the proprietary rights of third parties, or have unintended side effects, adverse reactions or incidents of misuse; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024 and in subsequent filings made by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

VIVITROL® is a registered trademark of Alkermes, Inc.; ARISTADA®, ARISTADA INITIO® and LYBALVI® are registered trademarks of Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited, used by Alkermes, Inc. under license; BYANNLI®, INVEGA HAFYERA®, INVEGA TRINZA®, TREVICTA® and XEPLION® are registered trademarks of Johnson & Johnson or its affiliated companies; and VUMERITY® is a registered trademark of Biogen MA Inc., used by Alkermes under license.

i The term "ARISTADA" as used in this press release refers to ARISTADA and ARISTADA INITIO®, unless the context indicates otherwise.











Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 Revenues:







Product sales, net

$ 307,235

$ 269,273 Manufacturing and royalty revenues

83,422

129,858 Total Revenues

390,657

399,131 Expenses:







Cost of goods manufactured and sold

49,460

61,472 Research and development

77,370

59,649 Selling, general and administrative

170,849

168,113 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

-

14 Total Expenses

297,679

289,248 Operating Income

92,978

109,883 Other Income, net:







Interest income

11,090

10,735 Interest expense

-

(5,952) Other income, net

771

2,053 Total Other Income, net

11,861

6,836 Income Before Income Taxes

104,839

116,719 Income Tax Provision

17,741

22,061 Net Income From Continuing Operations

87,098

94,658 Loss From Discontinued Operations - Net of Tax

-

(3,300) Net Income - GAAP

$ 87,098

$ 91,358









GAAP Earnings Per Ordinary Share - Basic:







From continuing operations

$ 0.53

$ 0.56 From discontinued operations

$ -

$ (0.02) From net income

$ 0.53

$ 0.54









GAAP Earnings Per Ordinary Share - Diluted:







From continuing operations

$ 0.52

$ 0.55 From discontinued operations

$ -

$ (0.02) From net income

$ 0.52

$ 0.53









Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding:







Basic

164,959

168,321 Diluted

168,357

170,977









An itemized reconciliation between net income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis and Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: Net Income from Continuing Operations

$ 87,098

$ 94,658 Adjustments:







Depreciation and amortization expense

7,818

6,658 Interest income

(11,090)

(10,735) Interest expense

-

5,952 Income tax provision

17,741

22,061 EBITDA from Continuing Operations

101,567

118,594 EBITDA from Discontinued Operations

-

(3,913) EBITDA

101,567

114,681 Share-based compensation

24,966

20,601 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 126,533

$ 135,282



















Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)









Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP

Six Months Ended

Six Months Ended (In thousands, except per share data)

June 30, 2025

June 30, 2024 Revenues:







Product sales, net

$ 551,728

$ 502,809 Manufacturing and royalty revenues

145,439

246,691 Research and development revenue

-

3 Total Revenues

697,167

749,503 Expenses:







Cost of goods manufactured and sold

98,657

120,116 Research and development

149,187

127,260 Selling, general and administrative

342,553

347,862 Amortization of acquired intangible assets

-

1,073 Total Expenses

590,397

596,311 Operating Income

106,770

153,192 Other Income, net:







Interest income

21,231

20,134 Interest expense

-

(11,930) Other income, net

2,327

2,235 Total Other Income, net

23,558

10,439 Income Before Income Taxes

130,328

163,631 Income Tax Provision

20,766

30,025 Net Income From Continuing Operations

109,562

133,606 Loss From Discontinued Operations - Net of Tax

-

(5,420) Net Income - GAAP

$ 109,562

$ 128,186









GAAP Earnings Per Ordinary Share - Basic:







From continuing operations

$ 0.67

$ 0.79 From discontinued operations

$ -

$ (0.03) From net income

$ 0.67

$ 0.76









GAAP Earnings Per Ordinary Share - Diluted:







From continuing operations

$ 0.65

$ 0.78 From discontinued operations

$ -

$ (0.03) From net income

$ 0.65

$ 0.75









Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding:







Basic

164,188

168,152 Diluted

168,470

171,960









An itemized reconciliation between net income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis and Adjusted EBITDA is as follows: Net Income from Continuing Operations

$ 109,562

$ 133,606 Adjustments:







Depreciation and amortization expense

15,239

14,714 Interest income

(21,231)

(20,134) Interest expense

-

11,930 Income tax provision

20,766

30,025 EBITDA from Continuing Operations

124,336

170,141 EBITDA from Discontinued Operations

-

(6,429) EBITDA

124,336

163,712 Share-based compensation

47,776

53,356 Adjusted EBITDA

$ 172,112

$ 217,068





















Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30,

December 31, (In thousands)

2025

2024 Cash, cash equivalents and total investments

$ 1,054,008

$ 824,816 Receivables

354,906

389,733 Inventory

191,924

182,887 Contract assets

1,424

4,990 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

71,295

86,077 Property, plant and equipment, net

239,399

227,564 Intangible assets, net and goodwill

83,880

83,917 Deferred tax assets

155,533

154,835 Other assets

100,440

100,748 Total Assets

$ 2,252,809

$ 2,055,567 Accrued sales discounts, allowances and reserves

$ 253,173

$ 272,452 Other current liabilities

252,789

192,747 Other long-term liabilities

122,263

125,391 Total shareholders' equity

1,624,584

1,464,977 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 2,252,809

$ 2,055,567









Ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)

165,055

162,177









This selected financial information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in Alkermes plc's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which the company intends to file in July 2025.

Alkermes Contacts : For Investors: Sandy Coombs +1 781 609 6377 For Media: Katie Joyce +1 781 249 8927

