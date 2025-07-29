Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 29.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JKVH | ISIN: IE00B56GVS15 | Ticker-Symbol: 8AK
Tradegate
29.07.25 | 13:15
24,000 Euro
+6,19 % +1,400
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ALKERMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALKERMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,60023,80014:06
24,00024,20014:00
PR Newswire
29.07.2025 13:06 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Alkermes plc Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

-Second Quarter Revenues of $390.7 Million -

-GAAP Net Income of $87.1 Million and Diluted GAAP Earnings per Share of $0.52 -

-Company Reiterates 2025 Financial Expectations -

-Alkermes to Present Detailed Vibrance-1 Results at Upcoming World Sleep Congress -

DUBLIN, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

"Our second quarter results reflect strong performance across all three of our proprietary products and robust profitability and cash flow generation," said Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer of Alkermes. "Against the backdrop of solid financial performance, the recently announced positive topline results from Vibrance-1, our phase 2 study of alixorexton (ALKS 2680) in narcolepsy type 1, were an important milestone in the development program and underscore the differentiated features of alixorexton. These data also highlight the potential of orexin 2 receptor agonists to transform the treatment of narcolepsy. As we prepare to initiate a global phase 3 program, we look forward to sharing detailed results from Vibrance-1 at the upcoming World Sleep Congress and topline results from our Vibrance-2 study in patients with narcolepsy type 2 this fall."

Key Financial Highlights

Revenues




(In millions)

Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,


2025

2024


2025

2024

Total Revenues

$

390.7

$

399.1


$

697.2

$

749.5

Total Proprietary Net Sales

$

307.2

$

269.3


$

551.7

$

502.8

VIVITROL®

$

121.7

$

111.9


$

222.7

$

209.5

ARISTADA®i

$

101.3

$

86.0


$

174.8

$

164.9

LYBALVI®

$

84.3

$

71.4


$

154.3

$

128.4









Profitability




(In millions)

Three Months Ended
June 30,


Six Months Ended
June 30,


2025

2024


2025

2024

GAAP Net Income From Continuing Operations

$

87.1

$

94.7


$

109.6

$

133.6

GAAP Net Income (Loss) From Discontinued Operations

$

--

$

(3.3)


$

--

$

(5.4)

GAAP Net Income

$

87.1

$

91.4


$

109.6

$

128.2











EBITDA From Continuing Operations

$

101.6

$

118.6


$

124.3

$

170.1

EBITDA From Discontinued Operations

$

--

$

(3.9)


$

--

$

(6.4)

EBITDA

$

101.6

$

114.7


$

124.3

$

163.7











Adjusted EBITDA

$

126.5

$

135.3


$

172.1

$

217.1

Revenue Highlights

LYBALVI

  • Revenues for the quarter were $84.3 million.
  • Revenues and total prescriptions for the quarter grew 18% and 22%, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2024.

ARISTADAi

  • Revenues for the quarter were $101.3 million.
  • Revenues for the quarter grew 18% compared to the second quarter of 2024.
  • During the quarter, the company recorded ARISTADA revenue of approximately $11.0 million related to gross-to-net favorability, primarily driven by Medicaid utilization adjustments.

VIVITROL

  • Revenues for the quarter were $121.7 million.
  • Revenues for the quarter grew 9% compared to the second quarter of 2024.
  • During the quarter, the company recorded VIVITROL revenue of approximately $9.0 million related to gross-to-net favorability, primarily driven by Medicaid utilization adjustments.

Manufacturing & Royalty Revenues

  • VUMERITY® manufacturing and royalty revenues for the quarter were $39.4 million.
  • Royalty revenues from XEPLION®, INVEGA TRINZA®/TREVICTA® and INVEGA HAFYERA®/BYANNLI® for the quarter were $30.3 million.

Key Operating Expenses

Please see Note 1 below for details regarding discontinued operations.

(In millions)

Three Months Ended
June 30,

Six Months Ended
June 30,


2025

2024

2025

2024

R&D Expense - Continuing Operations

$

77.4

$

59.6

$

149.2

$

127.3

R&D Expense - Discontinued Operations

$

--

$

3.9

$

--

$

6.4







SG&A Expense - Continuing Operations

$

170.8

$

168.1

$

342.6

$

347.9

SG&A Expense - Discontinued Operations

$

--

$

--

$

--

$

--

Balance Sheet
At June 30, 2025, the company recorded cash, cash equivalents and total investments of $1.05 billion, compared to $916.2 million at March 31, 2025.

Financial Expectations for 2025
Alkermes reiterates its financial expectations for 2025, as set forth in its press release dated Feb. 12, 2025.

Notes and Explanations
1. The company determined that upon the separation of its former oncology business, completed on Nov. 15, 2023, the oncology business met the criteria for discontinued operations in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification 205, Discontinued Operations. Accordingly, the accompanying selected financial information has been updated to present the results of the oncology business as discontinued operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.

Conference Call
Alkermes will host a conference call and webcast presentation with accompanying slides at 8:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. BST) on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, to discuss these financial results and provide an update on the company. The webcast may be accessed on the Investors section of Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1 877 407 2988 for U.S. callers and +1 201 389 0923 for international callers. In addition, a replay of the conference call may be accessed by visiting Alkermes' website.

About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders, including narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes information about certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP), including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

EBITDA represents earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes share-based compensation expense in addition to the components of EBITDA from earnings.

The company's management and board of directors utilize these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the company's performance. The company provides these non-GAAP financial measures of the company's performance to investors because management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed with the company's results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, are useful in identifying underlying trends in ongoing operations. However, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures as indicators of operating performance. Further, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered measures of the company's liquidity.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements concerning: the company's expectations concerning its future financial and operating performance, business plans or prospects; and the company's expectations regarding development plans, activities and timelines for, and the potential therapeutic and commercial value of, alixorexton (formerly referred to as ALKS 2680). The company cautions that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and they are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Actual performance and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: whether the company is able to achieve its financial expectations; clinical development activities may not be initiated or completed on expected timelines or at all; the results of the company's development activities may not be positive, or predictive of future results from such activities, results of future development activities or real-world results; the company's products or product candidates could be shown to be ineffective or unsafe; the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or regulatory authorities outside the U.S. may not agree with the company's regulatory approval strategies or may make adverse decisions regarding the company's products; potential changes in the cost, scope and duration of the company development programs; the unfavorable outcome of arbitration, litigation, or other proceedings or disputes related to the company's products or products using the company's proprietary technologies; the company and its licensees may not be able to continue to successfully commercialize their products or support revenue growth from such products; there may be a reduction in payment rate or reimbursement for the company's products or an increase in the company's financial obligations to government payers; the company's products may prove difficult to manufacture, be precluded from commercialization by the proprietary rights of third parties, or have unintended side effects, adverse reactions or incidents of misuse; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024 and in subsequent filings made by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

VIVITROL® is a registered trademark of Alkermes, Inc.; ARISTADA®, ARISTADA INITIO® and LYBALVI® are registered trademarks of Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited, used by Alkermes, Inc. under license; BYANNLI®, INVEGA HAFYERA®, INVEGA TRINZA®, TREVICTA® and XEPLION® are registered trademarks of Johnson & Johnson or its affiliated companies; and VUMERITY® is a registered trademark of Biogen MA Inc., used by Alkermes under license.

___________________
i The term "ARISTADA" as used in this press release refers to ARISTADA and ARISTADA INITIO®, unless the context indicates otherwise.






Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)






Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP


Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024

Revenues:





Product sales, net


$ 307,235


$ 269,273

Manufacturing and royalty revenues


83,422


129,858

Total Revenues


390,657


399,131

Expenses:





Cost of goods manufactured and sold


49,460


61,472

Research and development


77,370


59,649

Selling, general and administrative


170,849


168,113

Amortization of acquired intangible assets


-


14

Total Expenses


297,679


289,248

Operating Income


92,978


109,883

Other Income, net:





Interest income


11,090


10,735

Interest expense


-


(5,952)

Other income, net


771


2,053

Total Other Income, net


11,861


6,836

Income Before Income Taxes


104,839


116,719

Income Tax Provision


17,741


22,061

Net Income From Continuing Operations


87,098


94,658

Loss From Discontinued Operations - Net of Tax


-


(3,300)

Net Income - GAAP


$ 87,098


$ 91,358






GAAP Earnings Per Ordinary Share - Basic:





From continuing operations


$ 0.53


$ 0.56

From discontinued operations


$ -


$ (0.02)

From net income


$ 0.53


$ 0.54






GAAP Earnings Per Ordinary Share - Diluted:





From continuing operations


$ 0.52


$ 0.55

From discontinued operations


$ -


$ (0.02)

From net income


$ 0.52


$ 0.53






Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding:





Basic


164,959


168,321

Diluted


168,357


170,977






An itemized reconciliation between net income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis and Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:

Net Income from Continuing Operations


$ 87,098


$ 94,658

Adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization expense


7,818


6,658

Interest income


(11,090)


(10,735)

Interest expense


-


5,952

Income tax provision


17,741


22,061

EBITDA from Continuing Operations


101,567


118,594

EBITDA from Discontinued Operations


-


(3,913)

EBITDA


101,567


114,681

Share-based compensation


24,966


20,601

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 126,533


$ 135,282











Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)






Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP


Six Months Ended


Six Months Ended

(In thousands, except per share data)


June 30, 2025


June 30, 2024

Revenues:





Product sales, net


$ 551,728


$ 502,809

Manufacturing and royalty revenues


145,439


246,691

Research and development revenue


-


3

Total Revenues


697,167


749,503

Expenses:





Cost of goods manufactured and sold


98,657


120,116

Research and development


149,187


127,260

Selling, general and administrative


342,553


347,862

Amortization of acquired intangible assets


-


1,073

Total Expenses


590,397


596,311

Operating Income


106,770


153,192

Other Income, net:





Interest income


21,231


20,134

Interest expense


-


(11,930)

Other income, net


2,327


2,235

Total Other Income, net


23,558


10,439

Income Before Income Taxes


130,328


163,631

Income Tax Provision


20,766


30,025

Net Income From Continuing Operations


109,562


133,606

Loss From Discontinued Operations - Net of Tax


-


(5,420)

Net Income - GAAP


$ 109,562


$ 128,186






GAAP Earnings Per Ordinary Share - Basic:





From continuing operations


$ 0.67


$ 0.79

From discontinued operations


$ -


$ (0.03)

From net income


$ 0.67


$ 0.76






GAAP Earnings Per Ordinary Share - Diluted:





From continuing operations


$ 0.65


$ 0.78

From discontinued operations


$ -


$ (0.03)

From net income


$ 0.65


$ 0.75






Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding:





Basic


164,188


168,152

Diluted


168,470


171,960






An itemized reconciliation between net income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis and Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:

Net Income from Continuing Operations


$ 109,562


$ 133,606

Adjustments:





Depreciation and amortization expense


15,239


14,714

Interest income


(21,231)


(20,134)

Interest expense


-


11,930

Income tax provision


20,766


30,025

EBITDA from Continuing Operations


124,336


170,141

EBITDA from Discontinued Operations


-


(6,429)

EBITDA


124,336


163,712

Share-based compensation


47,776


53,356

Adjusted EBITDA


$ 172,112


$ 217,068











Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries

Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)






Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


June 30,


December 31,

(In thousands)


2025


2024

Cash, cash equivalents and total investments


$ 1,054,008


$ 824,816

Receivables


354,906


389,733

Inventory


191,924


182,887

Contract assets


1,424


4,990

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


71,295


86,077

Property, plant and equipment, net


239,399


227,564

Intangible assets, net and goodwill


83,880


83,917

Deferred tax assets


155,533


154,835

Other assets


100,440


100,748

Total Assets


$ 2,252,809


$ 2,055,567

Accrued sales discounts, allowances and reserves


$ 253,173


$ 272,452

Other current liabilities


252,789


192,747

Other long-term liabilities


122,263


125,391

Total shareholders' equity


1,624,584


1,464,977

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity


$ 2,252,809


$ 2,055,567






Ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)


165,055


162,177






This selected financial information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included

in Alkermes plc's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which the company intends to file in July 2025.

Alkermes Contacts:

For Investors:

Sandy Coombs +1 781 609 6377

For Media:

Katie Joyce +1 781 249 8927

Alkermes plc Logo

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/616416/Alkermes_plc_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alkermes-plc-reports-second-quarter-2025-financial-results-302515338.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.