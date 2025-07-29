Alkermes plc Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

-Second Quarter Revenues of $390.7 Million -
-GAAP Net Income of $87.1 Million and Diluted GAAP Earnings per Share of $0.52 -
-Company Reiterates 2025 Financial Expectations -
-Alkermes to Present Detailed Vibrance-1 Results at Upcoming World Sleep Congress -
DUBLIN, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alkermes plc (Nasdaq: ALKS) today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2025.
"Our second quarter results reflect strong performance across all three of our proprietary products and robust profitability and cash flow generation," said Richard Pops, Chief Executive Officer of Alkermes. "Against the backdrop of solid financial performance, the recently announced positive topline results from Vibrance-1, our phase 2 study of alixorexton (ALKS 2680) in narcolepsy type 1, were an important milestone in the development program and underscore the differentiated features of alixorexton. These data also highlight the potential of orexin 2 receptor agonists to transform the treatment of narcolepsy. As we prepare to initiate a global phase 3 program, we look forward to sharing detailed results from Vibrance-1 at the upcoming World Sleep Congress and topline results from our Vibrance-2 study in patients with narcolepsy type 2 this fall."
Key Financial Highlights
Revenues
(In millions)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
Total Revenues
$
390.7
$
399.1
$
697.2
$
749.5
Total Proprietary Net Sales
$
307.2
$
269.3
$
551.7
$
502.8
VIVITROL®
$
121.7
$
111.9
$
222.7
$
209.5
ARISTADA®i
$
101.3
$
86.0
$
174.8
$
164.9
LYBALVI®
$
84.3
$
71.4
$
154.3
$
128.4
Profitability
(In millions)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
GAAP Net Income From Continuing Operations
$
87.1
$
94.7
$
109.6
$
133.6
GAAP Net Income (Loss) From Discontinued Operations
$
--
$
(3.3)
$
--
$
(5.4)
GAAP Net Income
$
87.1
$
91.4
$
109.6
$
128.2
EBITDA From Continuing Operations
$
101.6
$
118.6
$
124.3
$
170.1
EBITDA From Discontinued Operations
$
--
$
(3.9)
$
--
$
(6.4)
EBITDA
$
101.6
$
114.7
$
124.3
$
163.7
Adjusted EBITDA
$
126.5
$
135.3
$
172.1
$
217.1
Revenue Highlights
LYBALVI
- Revenues for the quarter were $84.3 million.
- Revenues and total prescriptions for the quarter grew 18% and 22%, respectively, compared to the second quarter of 2024.
ARISTADAi
- Revenues for the quarter were $101.3 million.
- Revenues for the quarter grew 18% compared to the second quarter of 2024.
- During the quarter, the company recorded ARISTADA revenue of approximately $11.0 million related to gross-to-net favorability, primarily driven by Medicaid utilization adjustments.
VIVITROL
- Revenues for the quarter were $121.7 million.
- Revenues for the quarter grew 9% compared to the second quarter of 2024.
- During the quarter, the company recorded VIVITROL revenue of approximately $9.0 million related to gross-to-net favorability, primarily driven by Medicaid utilization adjustments.
Manufacturing & Royalty Revenues
- VUMERITY® manufacturing and royalty revenues for the quarter were $39.4 million.
- Royalty revenues from XEPLION®, INVEGA TRINZA®/TREVICTA® and INVEGA HAFYERA®/BYANNLI® for the quarter were $30.3 million.
Key Operating Expenses
Please see Note 1 below for details regarding discontinued operations.
(In millions)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
R&D Expense - Continuing Operations
$
77.4
$
59.6
$
149.2
$
127.3
R&D Expense - Discontinued Operations
$
--
$
3.9
$
--
$
6.4
SG&A Expense - Continuing Operations
$
170.8
$
168.1
$
342.6
$
347.9
SG&A Expense - Discontinued Operations
$
--
$
--
$
--
$
--
Balance Sheet
At June 30, 2025, the company recorded cash, cash equivalents and total investments of $1.05 billion, compared to $916.2 million at March 31, 2025.
Financial Expectations for 2025
Alkermes reiterates its financial expectations for 2025, as set forth in its press release dated Feb. 12, 2025.
Notes and Explanations
1. The company determined that upon the separation of its former oncology business, completed on Nov. 15, 2023, the oncology business met the criteria for discontinued operations in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification 205, Discontinued Operations. Accordingly, the accompanying selected financial information has been updated to present the results of the oncology business as discontinued operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.
Conference Call
Alkermes will host a conference call and webcast presentation with accompanying slides at 8:00 a.m. ET (1:00 p.m. BST) on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, to discuss these financial results and provide an update on the company. The webcast may be accessed on the Investors section of Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com. The conference call may be accessed by dialing +1 877 407 2988 for U.S. callers and +1 201 389 0923 for international callers. In addition, a replay of the conference call may be accessed by visiting Alkermes' website.
About Alkermes plc
Alkermes plc is a global biopharmaceutical company that seeks to develop innovative medicines in the field of neuroscience. The company has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development for neurological disorders, including narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia. Headquartered in Ireland, Alkermes also has a corporate office and research and development center in Massachusetts and a manufacturing facility in Ohio. For more information, please visit Alkermes' website at www.alkermes.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes information about certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (GAAP), including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.
EBITDA represents earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA excludes share-based compensation expense in addition to the components of EBITDA from earnings.
The company's management and board of directors utilize these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the company's performance. The company provides these non-GAAP financial measures of the company's performance to investors because management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when viewed with the company's results under GAAP and the accompanying reconciliations, are useful in identifying underlying trends in ongoing operations. However, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as alternatives to GAAP measures as indicators of operating performance. Further, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered measures of the company's liquidity.
A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in the tables included in this press release.
Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements concerning: the company's expectations concerning its future financial and operating performance, business plans or prospects; and the company's expectations regarding development plans, activities and timelines for, and the potential therapeutic and commercial value of, alixorexton (formerly referred to as ALKS 2680). The company cautions that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. The forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and they are necessarily subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk. Actual performance and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: whether the company is able to achieve its financial expectations; clinical development activities may not be initiated or completed on expected timelines or at all; the results of the company's development activities may not be positive, or predictive of future results from such activities, results of future development activities or real-world results; the company's products or product candidates could be shown to be ineffective or unsafe; the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or regulatory authorities outside the U.S. may not agree with the company's regulatory approval strategies or may make adverse decisions regarding the company's products; potential changes in the cost, scope and duration of the company development programs; the unfavorable outcome of arbitration, litigation, or other proceedings or disputes related to the company's products or products using the company's proprietary technologies; the company and its licensees may not be able to continue to successfully commercialize their products or support revenue growth from such products; there may be a reduction in payment rate or reimbursement for the company's products or an increase in the company's financial obligations to government payers; the company's products may prove difficult to manufacture, be precluded from commercialization by the proprietary rights of third parties, or have unintended side effects, adverse reactions or incidents of misuse; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024 and in subsequent filings made by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
VIVITROL® is a registered trademark of Alkermes, Inc.; ARISTADA®, ARISTADA INITIO® and LYBALVI® are registered trademarks of Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited, used by Alkermes, Inc. under license; BYANNLI®, INVEGA HAFYERA®, INVEGA TRINZA®, TREVICTA® and XEPLION® are registered trademarks of Johnson & Johnson or its affiliated companies; and VUMERITY® is a registered trademark of Biogen MA Inc., used by Alkermes under license.
___________________
i The term "ARISTADA" as used in this press release refers to ARISTADA and ARISTADA INITIO®, unless the context indicates otherwise.
Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Revenues:
Product sales, net
$ 307,235
$ 269,273
Manufacturing and royalty revenues
83,422
129,858
Total Revenues
390,657
399,131
Expenses:
Cost of goods manufactured and sold
49,460
61,472
Research and development
77,370
59,649
Selling, general and administrative
170,849
168,113
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
-
14
Total Expenses
297,679
289,248
Operating Income
92,978
109,883
Other Income, net:
Interest income
11,090
10,735
Interest expense
-
(5,952)
Other income, net
771
2,053
Total Other Income, net
11,861
6,836
Income Before Income Taxes
104,839
116,719
Income Tax Provision
17,741
22,061
Net Income From Continuing Operations
87,098
94,658
Loss From Discontinued Operations - Net of Tax
-
(3,300)
Net Income - GAAP
$ 87,098
$ 91,358
GAAP Earnings Per Ordinary Share - Basic:
From continuing operations
$ 0.53
$ 0.56
From discontinued operations
$ -
$ (0.02)
From net income
$ 0.53
$ 0.54
GAAP Earnings Per Ordinary Share - Diluted:
From continuing operations
$ 0.52
$ 0.55
From discontinued operations
$ -
$ (0.02)
From net income
$ 0.52
$ 0.53
Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding:
Basic
164,959
168,321
Diluted
168,357
170,977
An itemized reconciliation between net income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis and Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:
Net Income from Continuing Operations
$ 87,098
$ 94,658
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization expense
7,818
6,658
Interest income
(11,090)
(10,735)
Interest expense
-
5,952
Income tax provision
17,741
22,061
EBITDA from Continuing Operations
101,567
118,594
EBITDA from Discontinued Operations
-
(3,913)
EBITDA
101,567
114,681
Share-based compensation
24,966
20,601
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 126,533
$ 135,282
Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - GAAP
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(In thousands, except per share data)
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Revenues:
Product sales, net
$ 551,728
$ 502,809
Manufacturing and royalty revenues
145,439
246,691
Research and development revenue
-
3
Total Revenues
697,167
749,503
Expenses:
Cost of goods manufactured and sold
98,657
120,116
Research and development
149,187
127,260
Selling, general and administrative
342,553
347,862
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
-
1,073
Total Expenses
590,397
596,311
Operating Income
106,770
153,192
Other Income, net:
Interest income
21,231
20,134
Interest expense
-
(11,930)
Other income, net
2,327
2,235
Total Other Income, net
23,558
10,439
Income Before Income Taxes
130,328
163,631
Income Tax Provision
20,766
30,025
Net Income From Continuing Operations
109,562
133,606
Loss From Discontinued Operations - Net of Tax
-
(5,420)
Net Income - GAAP
$ 109,562
$ 128,186
GAAP Earnings Per Ordinary Share - Basic:
From continuing operations
$ 0.67
$ 0.79
From discontinued operations
$ -
$ (0.03)
From net income
$ 0.67
$ 0.76
GAAP Earnings Per Ordinary Share - Diluted:
From continuing operations
$ 0.65
$ 0.78
From discontinued operations
$ -
$ (0.03)
From net income
$ 0.65
$ 0.75
Weighted Average Number of Ordinary Shares Outstanding:
Basic
164,188
168,152
Diluted
168,470
171,960
An itemized reconciliation between net income from continuing operations on a GAAP basis and Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:
Net Income from Continuing Operations
$ 109,562
$ 133,606
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization expense
15,239
14,714
Interest income
(21,231)
(20,134)
Interest expense
-
11,930
Income tax provision
20,766
30,025
EBITDA from Continuing Operations
124,336
170,141
EBITDA from Discontinued Operations
-
(6,429)
EBITDA
124,336
163,712
Share-based compensation
47,776
53,356
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 172,112
$ 217,068
Alkermes plc and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Information (Unaudited)
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30,
December 31,
(In thousands)
2025
2024
Cash, cash equivalents and total investments
$ 1,054,008
$ 824,816
Receivables
354,906
389,733
Inventory
191,924
182,887
Contract assets
1,424
4,990
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
71,295
86,077
Property, plant and equipment, net
239,399
227,564
Intangible assets, net and goodwill
83,880
83,917
Deferred tax assets
155,533
154,835
Other assets
100,440
100,748
Total Assets
$ 2,252,809
$ 2,055,567
Accrued sales discounts, allowances and reserves
$ 253,173
$ 272,452
Other current liabilities
252,789
192,747
Other long-term liabilities
122,263
125,391
Total shareholders' equity
1,624,584
1,464,977
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 2,252,809
$ 2,055,567
Ordinary shares outstanding (in thousands)
165,055
162,177
This selected financial information should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included
in Alkermes plc's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, which the company intends to file in July 2025.
