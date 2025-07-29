

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI) revealed earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $701 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $975 million, or $1.45 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Johnson Controls Inc reported adjusted earnings of $693 million or $1.05 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $6.052 billion from $5.898 billion last year.



Johnson Controls Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $701 Mln. vs. $975 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.07 vs. $1.45 last year. -Revenue: $6.052 Bln vs. $5.898 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.14 to $1.17 Full year EPS guidance: $3.65 to $3.68



