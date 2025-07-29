

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $215 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $130 million, or $0.42 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CBRE Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $358 million or $1.19 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 16.2% to $9.75 billion from $8.39 billion last year.



CBRE Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $215 Mln. vs. $130 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.72 vs. $0.42 last year. -Revenue: $9.75 Bln vs. $8.39 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.10 - $6.20



