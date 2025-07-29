

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $3.615 billion, or $1.48 per share. This compares with $3.137 billion, or $1.27 per share, last year.



Excluding items, The Procter & Gamble Company reported adjusted earnings of $1.48 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.7% to $20.889 billion from $20.532 billion last year.



The Procter & Gamble Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $3.615 Bln. vs. $3.137 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.48 vs. $1.27 last year. -Revenue: $20.889 Bln vs. $20.532 Bln last year.



