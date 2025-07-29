Netlist, Inc.: Netlist Initiates Another Patent Infringement Action Against Samsung and Micron

-Asserting Newly Issued Patent on DDR5 Memory Modules-

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) today announced that it has filed a new legal action in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas against Samsung and Micron, and their distributor Avnet, Inc., based on the infringement of U.S. Patent No. 12,373,366 ("the '366 Patent") by Samsung's and Micron's DDR5 DIMM memory products.

C.K. Hong, Netlist's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Netlist continues to expand its portfolio of patented memory technologies, including patents that read on DDR5 DIMMs, the latest generation of Double Data Rate memory modules used in servers and PCs. This new action expands our efforts to prevent Samsung and Micron from their unauthorized use of Netlist intellectual property without a license."

The '366 Patent, titled "Memory with On-Module Power Management" is Netlist's latest patent directed to its innovations in power management circuitry that the industry has adopted in DDR5 memory modules. This patent will expire in June 2028. Analysts currently project U.S. DDR5 annual revenue to reach $30 billion in 2028.

During the past two years, Netlist has obtained jury verdicts awarding combined total damages of $866 million for the willful infringement of its patents by Samsung and Micron.

Netlist is represented by Irell & Manella LLP, with the legal team led by Jason Sheasby.

About Netlist

Netlist is a leading innovator in advanced memory and storage solutions. With a rich portfolio of patented technologies, Netlist's inventions are foundational to the advancement of AI computing. To learn more about Netlist, please visit www.netlist.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, without limitation, statements about Netlist's ability to execute on its strategic initiatives, the results of pending litigations, Netlist's ability to successfully defend its intellectual property and estimates of third party analysts for U.S. DDR5 revenues. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and often address future events or Netlist's future performance and reflect management's present expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others: risks that Samsung will appeal the final orders by the trial court for the Samsung litigations, risks that Micron will appeal the final orders by the trial court (appeals in general could cause a lengthy delay in Netlist's ability to collect damage awards, could overturn the verdicts or reduce the damages awards); risks that Netlist will suffer adverse outcomes in its litigation with Samsung, Micron or Google or in its various other active proceedings to defend the validity of its patents; risks related to Netlist's plans for its intellectual property, including its strategies for monetizing, licensing, expanding, and defending its patent portfolio; risks associated with patent infringement litigation initiated by Netlist, or by others against Netlist, as well as the costs and unpredictability of any such litigation; risks associated with Netlist's product sales, including the market and demand for products sold by Netlist and its ability to successfully develop and launch new products that are attractive to the market; the success of product, joint development and licensing partnerships; the competitive landscape of Netlist's industry; and general economic, political and market conditions, including the ongoing conflicts between Russia and Ukraine, and Israel, Iran and Palestine, factory slowdowns and/or shutdowns, and changes in international tariff policies. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present assumptions, expectations and beliefs regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in Netlist's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024 filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025, and the other filings it makes with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including any subsequently filed quarterly and current reports. In particular, you are encouraged to review the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 29, 2025 that was filed with the SEC for any revisions or updates to the information in this release. In light of these risks, uncertainties and other factors, these forward-looking statements should not be relied on as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements represent Netlist's assumptions, expectations and beliefs only as of the date they are made, and except as required by law, Netlist undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For more information, please contact:

Investors/Media

Mike Smargiassi

The Plunkett Group

NLST@theplunkettgroup.com

(212) 739-6729

SOURCE: Netlist, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/netlist-initiates-another-patent-infringement-action-against-sams-1054189