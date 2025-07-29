Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 29, 2025) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms, mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws, is pleased to report its Audited Annual Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") for the fiscal years ended March 31, 2025 and 2024.

Key Financial Highlights (FY 2025 vs FY 2024):

Total Cash Balance: $12.838M in 2025 vs $14.372M in 2024 (↓ $1.534M)

Revenue: $4.944M in 2025 vs $4.752M in 2024 (↑ $0.192M or +4.05%)

Gross Profit: $1.913M in 2025 vs $2.020M in 2024 (↓ $0.107M or -5.31%)

EBITDA Loss: $3.354M in 2025 vs $6.582M in 2024 (↓ $3.228M or -49.04%)

Adjusted EBITDA Loss: $2.532M in 2025 vs $3.311M in 2024 (↓ $0.779M or -23.54%)

Total Assets: $21.221M in 2025 vs $24.084M in 2024 (↓ $2.863M)

Excess Cash: Invested in principle-protected interest savings vehicles and a commitment to $2M in Bitcoin and Bitcoin-related assets

CEO Commentary:

Todd Shapiro, CEO and Director of Red Light Holland, stated:

"The entire team at Red Light Holland is proud of our 2025 audited year-end results as we continue to grow revenues and reduce our EBITDA loss. Our performance reflects our unwavering commitment to sustainable growth, financial prudence, and long-term strategy. While revenue growth was modest, this was a deliberate outcome of phasing out unprofitable sales channels following a comprehensive review."

"We are playing the long game in the psychedelic sector that has been, frankly, underwhelming. While other companies in our space burn cash with limited runways or face insolvency, Red Light Holland has remained lean, deliberate, and focused."

"Even as we faced macro challenges, from a dip in Dutch tourism to being debanked in Canada, our diversified business model and disciplined operations have proven resilient. With meaningful partnerships in place, wholesale success, re-orders of Happy Caps mushroom home grow kits from Costco Canada and our U.S. expansion through Albertsons, and CPG product innovation, we are positioning ourselves for global growth."

"I'm especially proud of our momentum in psilocybin R&D; including our groundbreaking and precedent setting milestone as Red Light Holland's first global shipment, via USA Controlled Substances import permit, of naturally occurring Psilocybin from our facility in Europe was successfully delivered to the Company's Partner FDA-Compliant and DEA-Registered Irvine Labs in California. As well, our partnership with Arizona State University, and the appointment of world-renowned neuroscientist Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris as an advisor each demonstrate our serious commitment to mental health innovation, science, and future regulatory compliance."

"Our focus remains squarely on improving the bottom line and strengthening the foundation for long-term profitability while awaiting hopeful regulatory changes and modern medicinal advancements in psychedelics. We are thankful to our shareholders and supporters who we believe are aligned in creating and supporting themes of deregulation, decentralization, and personal sovereignty in both financial and wellness domains."

Strategic and Operational Achievements:

Prudent Cash Management: EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA losses significantly reduced, validating management's bottom-line-focused strategy.

Happy Caps products reordered and distributed in over 60 Costco Canada locations. Albertsons Breakthrough: Entry into the U.S. retail market via Albertsons (under the Safeway banner) with Happy Caps Mushroom Home Grow Kits.

Entry into the U.S. retail market via Albertsons (under the Safeway banner) with Happy Caps Mushroom Home Grow Kits. Happy Caps Innovation: Health Canada-approved Functional Mushroom Gummies (NPN #80137179) launched at www.HappyCaps.ca and now available on Amazon.

Health Canada-approved Functional Mushroom Gummies (NPN #80137179) launched at www.HappyCaps.ca and now available on Amazon. Diversified Revenue Streams: Over $16 million in lifetime sales since going public in 2020, across Europe and North America.

Over $16 million in lifetime sales since going public in 2020, across Europe and North America. Portfolio Strength: Nearly all operating subsidiaries were cash-positive in FY 2025, excluding non-cash and corporate costs.

Nearly all operating subsidiaries were cash-positive in FY 2025, excluding non-cash and corporate costs. SR Wholesale Performance: Remained cash-positive in 2025, with steady sales growth driven by expanded product offerings and continued distribution of iMicrodose and Maka truffles across Dutch SmartShops.

Remained cash-positive in 2025, with steady sales growth driven by expanded product offerings and continued distribution of iMicrodose and Maka truffles across Dutch SmartShops. Psilocybin Truffle Success: The Horst facility remains cash-positive, growing and supplying top brands like iMicrodose and Maka, via SR Wholesale, to Dutch SmartShops.

Global Operations & R&D:

Irvine Labs Partnership: In May 2025, received a U.S. Controlled Substances Import Permit, allowing shipment of psilocybin raw materials from our Horst farm to their FDA-approved/DEA-registered lab in California to begin development of extended shelf-life microdosing capsules.

In May 2025, received a U.S. Controlled Substances Import Permit, allowing shipment of psilocybin raw materials from our Horst farm to their FDA-approved/DEA-registered lab in California to begin development of extended shelf-life microdosing capsules. ASU Partnership: Collaboration with Arizona State University on the Psychedelic Genome Project led by Dr. Candace Lewis to better understand the genetic factors influencing psilocybin response.

Collaboration with Arizona State University on the led by Dr. Candace Lewis to better understand the genetic factors influencing psilocybin response. Scientific Advisory Appointment: Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris, a globally recognized leader in psychedelic neuroscience, joined as Scientific Advisor to guide R&D, policy strategy, and potential regulatory pathways.

Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris, a globally recognized leader in psychedelic neuroscience, joined as Scientific Advisor to guide R&D, policy strategy, and potential regulatory pathways. CCrest & Allu Therapeutics: Ongoing collaborations to position psilocybin products for potential entry into Canada and the Australia/New Zealand medical markets.

Innovation, Banking & Bitcoin Balance Sheet Strategy:

Bitcoin Balance Sheet Strategy: Red Light Holland announced a Bitcoin strategy allocating up to $2 million in Bitcoin-related assets, led by crypto analyst Scott Melker. This initiative reflects our alignment with decentralized systems that echo psilocybin's ethos of empowerment, sovereignty, and innovation. After experiencing institutional debanking in Canada, the Company is exploring Bitcoin as a financial infrastructure alternative for operational flexibility.

Red Light Holland announced a Bitcoin strategy allocating up to $2 million in Bitcoin-related assets, led by crypto analyst Scott Melker. This initiative reflects our alignment with decentralized systems that echo psilocybin's ethos of empowerment, sovereignty, and innovation. After experiencing institutional debanking in Canada, the Company is exploring Bitcoin as a financial infrastructure alternative for operational flexibility. Modern Banking Recovery: Re-established online banking channels for subsidiaries and maintained strong banking relations in the Netherlands. The AEM New Brunswick Farm has resumed banking with TD.

Challenges & Turnarounds:

AEM New Brunswick: Experienced temporary decline in shiitake production, though recent weeks have shown recovery with rising weekly sales.

Experienced temporary decline in shiitake production, though recent weeks have shown recovery with rising weekly sales. AEM Ontario (Peterborough): Despite securing a permit for an 80,000 sq. ft. farm, RBC unexpectedly debanked the project over reputation concerns, halting construction financing. The Company is now talking to a group for the potential sale of the farm land, plans and permits to potentially consolidate capital instead.

Despite securing a permit for an 80,000 sq. ft. farm, RBC unexpectedly debanked the project over reputation concerns, halting construction financing. The Company is now talking to a group for the potential sale of the farm land, plans and permits to potentially consolidate capital instead. Retail Realignment and E-Commerce Expansion: As part of its ongoing strategy to streamline Dutch operations, Red Light Holland completed the sale of its Oss retail location for €25,000. While the Utrecht store continues to face headwinds due to slower-than-expected tourism recovery in the Netherlands, the Company has taken a significant step forward by launching a dedicated e-commerce platform, www.MushRoomandMore.nl. After years of challenges securing a supportive payment processing partner, this new platform is now fully operational for DTC sales in the Netherlands.

Looking Ahead:

Red Light Holland remains optimistic about the future. With a diversified foundation including a recently announced Bitcoin balance sheet strategy, bold innovation in psilocybin research, proven business models, successful brand builds, constant revaluations with a continued focus on fiscal responsibility, and an all-around experienced and hardworking management team and world-class advisors, we believe the Company is well-positioned to lead the next wave of responsible growth in both the psychedelic and functional mushroom sectors.

We invite shareholders, media, and stakeholders to join us for our live Q&A session on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, at 11:00 AM EST, where we'll discuss our results and future outlook in more detail.

Q&A Access details:

The online link for the live Q&A on Wednesday, July 30th, 2025 at 11:00 AM (EST) is:

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82801206951?pwd=N7CBd5PxZOMnonSqPdWpVn7FunnWob.1

Meeting ID: 828 0120 6951

Passcode: RLH2025

About Red Light Holland:

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

