

NORFOLK (dpa-AFX) - Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $768 million, or $3.41 per share. This compares with $737 million, or $3.25 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Norfolk Southern Corp reported adjusted earnings of $741 million or $3.29 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.30 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $3.110 billion from $3.044 billion last year.



Norfolk Southern Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



