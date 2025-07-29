

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sysco Corp. (SYY) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $531 million, or $1.10 per share. This compares with $612 million, or $1.23 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Sysco Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $716 million or $1.48 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $21.138 billion from $20.556 billion last year.



Sysco Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $531 Mln. vs. $612 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.10 vs. $1.23 last year. -Revenue: $21.138 Bln vs. $20.556 Bln last year.



