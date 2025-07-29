Labor Smart, Inc.: LTNC's LOCK'DIN Partners with Fortune 10 Leader Cencora; Portion of Proceeds to Benefit Manny Pacquiao Foundation

JACKSON, WY / ACCESS Newswire / July 29, 2025 / Labor Smart, Inc. (OTCID:LTNC), a Wyoming-based publicly traded company, today announced a landmark partnership for its functional hydration brand LOCK'DIN® with Cencora, one of the world's largest pharmaceutical companies. The collaboration will place LOCK'DIN Hydrogen Water and Electrolyte Stick Packs onto Cencora's B2B distribution platform, giving the brand access to tens of thousands of pharmacies, clinics, hospitals, and retail doors - representing the most significant growth milestone in LOCK'DIN's history.

As part of the agreement, a portion of proceeds will support the Manny Pacquiao Foundation, reinforcing LTNC's commitment to meaningful social impact while scaling its consumer brands. The Foundation's mission to uplift communities through health, education, and empowerment directly aligns with the wellness-focused vision of LOCK'DIN.

CEO Commentary

"This partnership represents a turning point for LOCK'DIN and LTNC," said Brad Wyatt, Chief Executive Officer of LTNC. "The alignment with Cencora provides the highest validation possible for our recovery products - placement in one of the most trusted medical and pharmacy networks in the world. It accelerates our ability to scale and delivers the kind of growth our shareholders have been waiting for."

Chairman of the Board Commentary

"Our strategy has always been to pair world-class products with world-class platforms," said Tom Zarro, Chairman of the Board of LTNC. "Cencora's reach provides a foundation most functional beverage brands could only dream of. This agreement is a cornerstone of our 2025 growth strategy and positions LOCK'DIN for rapid expansion in the months ahead."

Strategic Impact of the Partnership

Access to a $290B+ revenue B2B distribution network with unmatched infrastructure

Placement potential in tens of thousands of pharmacies, clinics, hospitals, and retail locations

Participation in a marketplace connecting emerging wellness brands to independent retailers and healthcare providers

Proceeds contributing to Manny Pacquiao Foundation programs in health and community development

About Labor Smart, Inc.

Labor Smart, Inc. (OTC:LTNC) is a Wyoming-based beverage and lifestyle company focused on building and scaling innovative consumer products. Its portfolio includes LOCK'DIN® hydration and Adios® RTD tequila cocktails. Through strategic partnerships, disciplined execution, and high-impact marketing, LTNC is positioned to compete in high-growth categories across North America and select international markets.

About LOCK'DIN

LOCK'DIN is a next-generation functional hydration brand delivering Hydrogen Water and Electrolyte Stick Packs formulated for peak performance, rapid recovery, and everyday wellness. Trusted by professional athletes and health-conscious consumers, LOCK'DIN offers clean, sugar-free hydration solutions backed by science.

About the Manny Pacquiao Foundation

The Manny Pacquiao Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to uplifting communities worldwide through programs in health, education, and empowerment. Founded by world champion and LTNC board member Manny Pacquiao, the Foundation creates pathways for sustainable impact and meaningful change.

Forward-Looking Statements (Safe Harbor for OTC)

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company's partnership with Cencora, anticipated B2B distribution, product expansion, growth strategy, philanthropic initiatives, and expected financial performance. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially. Such factors include market conditions, regulatory approvals, consumer adoption, and the Company's ability to execute its plans effectively. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them except as required by law.

