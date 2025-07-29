Graphic Packaging Holding Company Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Second Quarter Highlights

Waco, Texas recycled paperboard investment on track for Q4 2025 startup

Packaging volumes +1%

Innovation Sales Growth of $61 million

Recycled Materials Association adds paper cups to recycling specifications

$111 million share repurchase reduced outstanding shares by 1.6%

ATLANTA, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) ("Graphic Packaging" or the "Company"), a global leader in sustainable consumer packaging, today reported second quarter 2025 results.

Net Income in second quarter 2025 was $104 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, versus $190 million, or $0.62 per diluted share in second quarter 2024. Second quarter 2025 and 2024 Net Income was impacted by special items and amortization of purchased intangibles of $24 million net charge and $7 million net gain, respectively. Excluding special items and amortization of purchased intangibles, Adjusted Net Income for the second quarter of 2025 was $128 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, and $183 million, or $0.60 per diluted share in second quarter 2024.

Michael Doss, the Company's President and CEO said, "Promotional activity drove modestly better than expected volumes in the second quarter. Conversations with our customers suggest potential for increased emphasis on volume growth and protecting share in the year ahead. As these customers refine their strategies, we are working closely with them to support their plans.

With our Waco, Texas recycled paperboard investment nearing completion, our capital spending will decline sharply in 2026, and we expect to generate cash well in excess of our internal needs for years to come. We expect to return substantial cash to stockholders through dividends and share repurchase, and reach investment grade over time. Investments like Waco and Kalamazoo, and our world-class innovation platform have positioned Graphic Packaging as the supplier of choice for many of the world's largest consumer staples companies, quick service restaurants, and retailers."

Operating Results

Net Sales

Second quarter 2025 Net Sales decreased 1% to $2,204 million, versus $2,237 million in the same quarter last year. The $33 million decline was driven by a $40 million impact from the divestiture of the Augusta, GA bleached paperboard manufacturing facility and reduced open market sales participation, partially offset by a $20 million favorable foreign exchange impact, while modest price pressure was partially offset by a modest volume increase.

EBITDA

Second quarter 2025 EBITDA decreased 29% to $323 million. Excluding the impact of business combinations and other special items, Adjusted EBITDA was $336 million versus $402 million in the same quarter last year. The decline in Adjusted EBITDA was driven by a $23 million decrease in price; $26 million of labor and benefits inflation; $10 million of input cost inflation; and a $5 million decrease relating to the divestiture of the Augusta, GA bleached paperboard manufacturing facility and reduced open market sales participation. Net Performance was negative, as actions taken to reduce inventory and related production inefficiencies more than offset the positive impact from modestly better packaging volumes (together a net negative $13 million). Foreign exchange had a favorable impact of $11 million. Second quarter Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 15.3% in 2025, and 18.0% in 2024.

Other Results

Total Debt (Long-Term, Short-Term and Current Portion) was $5,859 million in second quarter 2025 compared to $5,209 million in fourth quarter 2024. Net Debt (Total Debt less Cash and Cash Equivalents) was $5,739 million in second quarter 2025 compared to $5,052 million in fourth quarter 2024. The Company's second quarter 2025 Net Leverage Ratio was 3.7x compared to 3.0x in fourth quarter 2024.

Capital expenditures in second quarter 2025 were $228 million, versus $249 million in the same quarter last year.

The Company returned approximately $177 million to stockholders during the first six months of 2025 through regular dividends and share repurchase activity. During the second quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 1.6%, or approximately 5.0 million shares of its common stock outstanding, for $111 million. Regular dividends of approximately $33 million and $33 million were paid in the first and second quarter, respectively.

2025 Annual Guidance and Commentary

The Company currently expects full-year 2025 Net Sales, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS, including foreign exchange impact, of $8.4 billion to $8.6 billion, $1.45 billion to $1.55 billion, and $1.90 to $2.20, respectively. The changes from prior guidance reflect actual first half performance and a narrowing of and modest increase in second half revenue expectations. Volume and market uncertainty remain higher than normal.

Full-year 2025 capital spending is currently expected to be approximately $850 million. The increase in expected capital spending reflects higher final design and construction costs at the Company's Waco, Texas recycled paperboard facility. These higher costs are not expected to materially affect total project returns. The Company expects the increased spending to be offset by lower cash taxes and reduced working capital, leaving expected 2025 free cash flow unchanged.

Innovation Sales Growth, Net Performance, and Non-GAAP Reconciliations

We define Innovation Sales Growth as incremental sales of a product that delivers a significant change in materials used, package functionality, or design to a new or existing customer. We define Net Performance as the impact of cost and productivity initiatives, production efficiencies and/or disruptions, and other operating impacts. A tabular reconciliation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, Net Debt and Net Leverage is attached to this release.

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) ?

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, In millions, except per share amounts 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net Sales $ 2,204 $ 2,237 $ 4,324 $ 4,496 Cost of Sales 1,784 1,756 3,459 3,489 Selling, General and Administrative 204 197 400 412 Other Expense, Net 10 16 26 32 Business Combinations, Exit Activities and Other Special Items, Net 13 (56) 25 (39) Income from Operations 193 324 414 602 Nonoperating Pension and Postretirement Benefit Expense (1) - (1) (1) Interest Expense, Net (53) (60) (104) (119) Income before Income Taxes 139 264 309 482 Income Tax Expense (35) (74) (78) (127) Net Income $ 104 $ 190 $ 231 $ 355 ?







Net Income Per Share - Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.62 $ 0.77 $ 1.16 Net Income Per Share - Diluted $ 0.34 $ 0.62 $ 0.76 $ 1.15 ?







Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic 301.2 305.7 301.7 306.7 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Diluted 301.6 306.9 302.4 307.9

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) ? In millions, except share and per share amounts June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS



Current Assets:



Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 120 $ 157 Receivables, Net 866 759 Inventories, Net 1,805 1,754 Assets Held for Sale 18 15 Other Current Assets 159 99 Total Current Assets 2,968 2,784 Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 5,598 5,258 Goodwill 2,063 1,993 Intangible Assets, Net 698 667 Other Assets 468 442 Total Assets $ 11,795 $ 11,144 ?



LIABILITIES



Current Liabilities:



Short-Term Debt and Current Portion of Long-Term Debt $ 443 $ 39 Accounts Payable 977 1,116 Other Accrued Liabilities 652 748 Total Current Liabilities 2,072 1,903 Long-Term Debt 5,392 5,145 Deferred Income Tax Liabilities 626 613 Other Noncurrent Liabilities 486 470 ?



SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



Preferred Stock, par value $.01 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized; 297,068,106 and 300,163,372 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 3 3 Capital in Excess of Par Value 1,990 2,054 Retained Earnings 1,494 1,410 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (269) (455) Total Graphic Packaging Holding Company Shareholders' Equity 3,218 3,012 Noncontrolling Interest 1 1 Total Equity 3,219 3,013 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 11,795 $ 11,144

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) ?

Six Months Ended June 30, In millions 2025 2024 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



Net Income $ 231 $ 355 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities:



Depreciation and Amortization 261 281 Amortization of Deferred Debt Issuance Costs 3 3 Deferred Income Taxes 16 (70) Gain on Disposal of Business - (75) Share-Based Compensation Expense, Net (1) 37 Other, Net (13) (10) Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities (404) (357) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 93 164 ?



CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



Capital Spending (541) (580) Acquisition of Businesses and Assets (29) - Proceeds from the Sale of Business and Properties 12 711 Beneficial Interest on Sold Receivables 110 96 Beneficial Interest Obtained in Exchange for Proceeds (54) (50) Other, Net (3) (2) Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Investing Activities (505) 175 ?



CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



Repurchase of Common Stock (110) (200) Retirement of Long-Term Debt - (400) Payments on Debt (6) (19) Proceeds from Issuance of Debt 99 756 Borrowings under Revolving Credit Facilities 2,077 2,479 Payments on Revolving Credit Facilities (1,599) (2,892) Repurchase of Common Stock related to Share-Based Payments (32) (23) Debt Issuance Costs (1) (14) Dividends Paid (63) (61) Other, Net (3) 6 Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities 362 (368) Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents (50) (29) Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash 13 (8) Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents (37) (37) Cash and Cash Equivalents at Beginning of Period 157 162 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Period $ 120 $ 125

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The tables below set forth the calculation of the Company's earnings before interest expense, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, including pension amortization ("EBITDA"), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, Net Leverage Ratio, and Total Net Debt. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income exclude gains or charges associated with: the Company's business combinations, facility shutdowns, and other special items. The Company's management believes that the presentation of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio provides useful information to investors because these measures are regularly used by management in assessing the Company's performance. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio are financial measures not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), and are not measures of net income, operating income, operating performance, or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered substitutes for or superior to GAAP results. In addition, our EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share, Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, Adjusted Cash Flow, and Net Leverage Ratio may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA or similarly titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate such measures in the same manner as we do.



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, In millions, except per share amounts 2025 2024

2025 2024 Net Income $ 104 $ 190

$ 231 $ 355 Add (Subtract):









Income Tax Expense 35 74

78 127 Interest Expense, Net 53 60

104 119 Depreciation and Amortization 131 134

263 283 EBITDA 323 458

676 884 (Gains) Charges Associated with Business Combinations, Exit Activities and Other Special Items, Net 13 (56)

25 (39) Adjusted EBITDA $ 336 $ 402

$ 701 $ 845











Adjusted EBITDA Margin (Adjusted EBITDA/Net Sales) 15.3 % 18.0 %

16.2 % 18.8 %











Net Income $ 104 $ 190

$ 231 $ 355 (Gains) Charges Associated with Business Combinations, Exit Activities and Other Special Items, Net 13 (56)

25 (39) Accelerated Depreciation Related to Exit Activities 4 3

8 15 Amortization Related to Purchased Intangible Assets 15 15

34 31 Tax Impact of Adjustments (8) 31

(16) 24 Adjusted Net Income $ 128 $ 183

$ 282 $ 386











Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.60

$ 0.93 $ 1.26 Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.60

$ 0.93 $ 1.25

GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued) ?

Twelve Months Ended In millions June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 Net Income $ 534 $ 721 $ 658 Add (Subtract):





Income Tax Expense 180 216 229 Equity Income of Unconsolidated Entity (1) (1) (1) Interest Expense, Net 215 240 230 Depreciation and Amortization 541 600 561 EBITDA $ 1,469 $ 1,776 $ 1,677 Charges Associated with Business Combinations, Exit Activities and Other Special Items, Net 69 8 5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,538 $ 1,784 $ 1,682 ?





Calculation of Net Debt: June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 December 31, 2024 Short-Term Debt and Current Portion of Long-Term Debt $ 443 $ 327 $ 39 Long-Term Debt (a) 5,416 4,958 5,170 Less:





Cash and Cash Equivalents (120) (125) (157) Net Debt $ 5,739 $ 5,160 $ 5,052 ?





Net Leverage Ratio (Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA) 3.7 2.9 3.0

(a) Excludes unamortized deferred debt issue costs.



Six Months Ended June 30, In millions 2025 2024 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 93 $ 164 Net Cash Receipts from Receivables Sold included in Investing Activities 56 46 Cash Payments Associated with Business Combinations, Exit Activities and Other Special Items, Net 33 39 Adjusted Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 182 $ 249 Capital Spending (541) (580) Adjusted Cash Flow $ (359) $ (331)

SOURCE Graphic Packaging Holding Company