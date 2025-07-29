TNL Mediagene Issues Shareholder Letter Recapping Active and Transformative H1 2025 and Provides Corporate Update

-H1 2025 marks an active and transformative 6 months as a publicly listed Company on NASDAQ

-Public listing is a key part of the Company's long-term strategy and positions for strategic organic and inorganic growth opportunities including active M&A strategy

-Several themes played a key role in corporate management milestones and achievements including the expansion of media properties into new language markets, enhancing performance through new AI-based initiatives, doubling down on Content Commerce growth with strategic partnerships and new channels and focusing and enhancing talent pool through key hires, promotions, restructuring and streamlining

-Increased public visibility and investor relations initiatives were accomplished including 2 new research analyst initiations of coverage, participating in an active investor conference calendar and co-hosting and planning 2 large Asian conferences including 2025 Generative AI Conference and upcoming TechGALA Japan 2026

-Company expects to release H1 2025 financial results in August

NEW YORK and TOKYO, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TNL Mediagene (Nasdaq: TNMG) (the "Company"), a Tokyo -based next-generation digital media and data group in Asia, today issued a letter to shareholders from Joey Chung, Co-Founder and CEO, and Motoko Imada, Co-Founder and President of TNL Mediagene, providing a reflection on some of the milestones and achievements of the Company throughout an active and transformative H1 2025.

Dear Shareholders,

H1 2025 was an active and transformative 6 months for the Company following our public listing on NASDAQ in December 2024. Our entry into the public markets follows over 26 years of operation as a private company for Mediagene Inc. ("Mediagene") in Japan and 12 years of operation as a private company for The News Lens Co. ("The News Lens") in Taiwan and serves multiple strategic purposes for the Company over the longer term, including access to capital for organic growth initiatives as well as a public currency for our ongoing M&A strategy. As many of our shareholders may know, we have positioned M&A as a key pillar of our future strategy, as evidenced by the merger of The News Lens and Mediagene in 2023 and nine other acquisitions since 2018. We expect that M&A will continue to be a key part of our strategy going forward.

Several themes played a key role in our milestones and achievements in H1 2025, including:

Launch and Expansion of Our Media Properties in New Language Markets: As part of our ongoing multilingualization strategy we introduced popular Japanese media properties Roomie Japan and Business Insider Japan to the global Mandarin language market via the launch of Roomie International and scheduled launch of Business Insider Taiwan*1 in September. These are proven Japanese media properties that generate over 10 million monthly unique users in Japan and have strong relevance among Mandarin speakers, which is a market of over 1 billion people globally. In May 2025, Roomie International surpassed 1 million monthly pageviews, which is a key and promising milestone to have achieved within its first year of launch. Our multilingualization strategy is exciting because we have a deep bench of popular media properties that we can bring to new markets, including the global Mandarin language market, but also English and Southeast Asian language markets, which has the potential to drive growth in a big way.

Utilizing New AI Technology to Enhance Our Performance: In March 2025, the Company rolled out its Ad2 AI Agent, an intelligent service that enhances advertising decisions through data-driven insights and automation. Ad2 AI Agent integrates AI Audience (Smart Audience) and AI Creative (Smart Creative) to help brands identify target audiences, optimize ad placements, and refine creative strategies with precision. Unlike traditional tools, this AI-driven service reduces reliance on manual decision-making while improving efficiency and accuracy. As the industry shifts from Predictive AI to Generative AI and AI Agents, Ad2 AI Agent automates campaign planning, audience targeting, and ad deployment, enabling smarter one-click marketing solutions.

Other AI-based initiatives include the Company's AI-powered content management system that supports media brands in improving editorial efficiency and content exposure, use of AI-based display ad optimization tools and AI-driven cost reduction initiatives including our workflow automation strategy that are driving a reduction in group-level human capital intensity. These initiatives optimize the Company both on the top line and in terms of cost.

Doubling Down on Content Commerce Initiatives with Strategic Partnerships and New Channels: Content Commerce has emerged as one of the most effective and "sticky" forms of advertising, where you are building a dialog and relationship with customers that drives favorable purchase behavior. We have been a big believer in Content Commerce for some time and we increased our focus on Content Commerce even more in H1 2025 through the following initiatives:

Launched our Purchase-Type Crowdfunding Packaged Service Offering in Japan integrating our extensive media footprint, advertising and e-commerce expertise as well as its Digital Studio infrastructure to drive strong crowdfunding campaign outcomes for entrepreneurs

integrating our extensive media footprint, advertising and e-commerce expertise as well as its Digital Studio infrastructure to drive strong crowdfunding campaign outcomes for entrepreneurs Launched our TikTok Shop Japan e-commerce strategy with plans to start utilizing TikTok Shop functionality from "7NaNatural" (winner of the ELLE Clean Beauty Award) and expand its use to other media properties

with plans to start utilizing TikTok Shop functionality from "7NaNatural" (winner of the ELLE Clean Beauty Award) and expand its use to other media properties Strategic Partnership with PChome one of Taiwan's leading e-commerce platforms, PChome is a high-visibility and high-traffic commerce platform similar to Amazon and is a focal point for growth in the Company's Content Commerce strategy. The collaboration is expected to establish a high-conversion channel for the Company to monetize. This partnership is also expected to enrich our first-party retail data, enabling the future creation of next-generation ad products fueled by purchase-intent data

one of Taiwan's leading e-commerce platforms, PChome is a high-visibility and high-traffic commerce platform similar to Amazon and is a focal point for growth in the Company's Content Commerce strategy. The collaboration is expected to establish a high-conversion channel for the Company to monetize. This partnership is also expected to enrich our first-party retail data, enabling the future creation of next-generation ad products fueled by purchase-intent data Launch of "Brandformance" Advertising Strategy a branding-based approach that leads to stronger advertising performance by leveraging our strengths in content creation and analysis to deliver improved efficiency and effectiveness to client media advertising campaigns

Further Focused and Enhanced Our Talent, with Key Hires and Promotions, Restructuring and Streamlining Initiatives: In H1 2025, we made some key new C-Level hires including Aya Miyake of the Japan Exchange Group (Osaka Exchange) as Chief Governance Officer and Carly Ma of Porsche Taiwan as Chief Human Resources Officer, two seasoned professionals with extensive experience and excellent profiles for these roles.

On the Media side, we brought in veteran journalist April Lin as Editor-in-Chief of Business Insider Taiwan*1, with prior roles as President and Editor-in-Chief of Money Weekly; promoted Chiemi Sasaki to lead Roomie Japan as Editor-in-Chief; and promoted Kate Lin to lead Roomie International as Editor-in-Chief.

We strengthened our global expansion with a new Board of Directors structure including first-rate directors with senior operational, advisory and director roles at companies including Yahoo!, Wall Street Journal, NBC Universal, BCG and Reapra.

Additionally, we continued our staff restructuring and integration efforts to streamline headcount, update and redefine roles to best fit our new public company organizational structure.

Increased Public Visibility & Investor Relations Initiatives: In H1 2025 we saw some big milestones occur in terms of our public visibility and investor relations, including:

Initiation of Research Coverage by The Benchmark Company, LLC ("Benchmark") in May 2025, a prominent and well-respected Wall Street research firm

a prominent and well-respected Wall Street research firm Initiation of Research Coverage by Sidoti & Company, LLC ("Sidoti & Company") in July 2025, another well-respected independent third-party Wall Street research firm

another well-respected independent third-party Wall Street research firm Co-hosted the 2025 Generative AI Conference in May 2025 , the most influential AI event in Asia, with participants from Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan. The event drew approximately 1,000 attendees and 2,000 virtual attendees post-event and expands the Company's presence in the AI ecosystem in Asia

the most influential AI event in Asia, with participants from Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan. The event drew approximately 1,000 attendees and 2,000 virtual attendees post-event and expands the Company's presence in the AI ecosystem in Asia Appointed as Lead Partner for TechGALA Japan 2026 , a global technology conference Held in Nagoya City, Japan that brings together experts and innovators in emerging technologies such as aerospace, AI and robotics as well as more established fields such as media, banking and education among others

a global technology conference Held in Nagoya City, Japan that brings together experts and innovators in emerging technologies such as aerospace, AI and robotics as well as more established fields such as media, banking and education among others Participated in Maxim Group's 2025 Virtual Tech Conference: "Discover the Innovations Reshaping Tomorrow" in June 2025 , the conference focused on how the rapid evolution of technology is paving the way for disruption across all industries with a special focus on AI

the conference focused on how the rapid evolution of technology is paving the way for disruption across all industries with a special focus on AI Presented at the Emerging Growth Conference in May 2025 , the conference focus and coverage included companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth

the conference focus and coverage included companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth Presented at the Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference in May 2025 , the event is focused specifically on small and microcap companies and draws a wide range of institutional investors

H2 2025 Corporate Update

Looking ahead to the balance of 2025 we expect to continue to be very active with our growth initiatives, including the expansion of our media properties to new language markets, promoting our Technology and AI offerings to our client base, furthering our push into Content Commerce and continuing to evaluate inorganic growth opportunities through our active M&A strategy. On the cost side, we plan to continue to optimize our cost structure and talent pool with a more integrated organizational structure, selective new talent additions as well as a trend toward lower overall headcount.

We expect to release our H1 2025 financial results in August.

We thank our shareholders for their continued support, and we remain committed to delivering sustainable value over the long-term.

Joey Chung, Co-Founder and CEO

Motoko Imada, Co-Founder and President

*1 The name "Business Insider Taiwan" used in this release is a provisional designation for convenience. The official name will be determined later.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene was formed in May 2023 through the merger of Taiwan's The News Lens Co. and Japan's Mediagene Inc., two of the region's leading independent digital media groups. The company's operations span original and licensed media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, covering topics such as news, business, technology, science, food, sports, and lifestyle. It also offers AI-driven advertising services, marketing technology platforms, e-commerce, and innovative solutions tailored to the needs of advertising agencies. Known for its political neutrality, appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 500 employees across Asia, with offices in Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to TNL Mediagene. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or TNL Mediagene's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "target," "seek" or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this communication include, but are not limited to, statements about TNL Mediagene's future business plan and growth strategies and statements by TNL Mediagene's CEO and President. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including strategies or plans, are also forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere speak only as of the date made. New uncertainties and risks arise from time to time, and it is impossible for TNL Mediagene to predict these events or how they may affect TNL Mediagene. In addition, risks and uncertainties are described in TNL Mediagene's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. TNL Mediagene cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this communication will prove to be accurate. There may be additional risks that TNL Mediagene presently does not know or that TNL Mediagene currently does not believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by TNL Mediagene, its directors, officers or employees or any other person. Except as required by applicable law, TNL Mediagene does not have any duty to, and does not intend to, update or revise the forward-looking statements in this communication or elsewhere after the date of this communication. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of TNL Mediagene as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

SOURCE TNL Mediagene