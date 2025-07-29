Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.07.2025 13:48 Uhr
43 Leser
Lassonde Industries Inc. announces departure of Eric Gemme, Chief Financial Officer, in July 2026

ROUGEMONT, Quebec, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lassonde Industries Inc. (TSX: LAS.A) ("Lassonde" or the "Corporation") today announced that after consideration of his personal and professional goals, Eric Gemme, its Chief Financial Officer, will be retiring from Lassonde on July 1, 2026.

The timing of the departure enables a thoughtfully managed transition for the Corporation.

"Eric has been a trusted colleague who has supported me and the leadership team in the implementation of a new strategy for Lassonde. As well, through his leadership and dedication, he has strengthened our financial capabilities, enabled key acquisitions, and fostered important stakeholder relations. On behalf of our Board and management team, I wish him all the best in his future endeavors, said Vince Timpano, Chief Executive Officer of Lassonde."

"I am truly grateful for the many years I spent at Lassonde and the opportunity to work alongside such an exceptional team. I have every confidence that they will continue to build on the impressive accomplishments we achieved together," expressed Mr. Gemme.

The Corporation has initiated a process to select an executive search firm to assist in recruiting a successor.

About Lassonde

Headquartered in Canada and with operations across North America, Lassonde Industries Inc. is a leader in the food and beverage industry in North America. The Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of national brand and private label products, including fruit juices and drinks, specialty food products, and fruit-based snacks. Lassonde also manufactures and markets cranberry sauces as well as selected wines, ciders and other alcoholic beverages. Altogether, Lassonde distributes over 3,500 unique products in approximately 200 formats across shelf-stable, chilled, and frozen categories.

The Corporation's go-to-market strategy consists of (i) retail sales to food retailers and wholesalers such as supermarket chains, independent grocers, superstores, warehouse clubs, convenience stores, and major pharmacy chains and (ii) food service sales to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, schools, and wholesalers serving these institutions.

Lassonde operates 19 plants located in Canada and the United States through the expertise of over 2,900 full-time equivalent employees. To learn more, visit www.lassonde.com.


