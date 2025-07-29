SAIC, Inc.: SAIC Partners with Xerox to Launch eligibilityNOW to Transform the Speed and Accuracy of Government Benefits Claims Lifecycle

RESTON, Va., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC) announced the launch of eligibilityNOW, a commercially-developed, comprehensive claims management solution designed to provide government agencies with secure AI to improve the speed and accuracy for adjudicators in processing user's benefits claims. With Xerox as a technology partner, this rapidly deployable solution addresses the critical issue of eligibility backlogs and delays to provide better outcomes for beneficiaries within a number of government civilian agencies and health departments.

eligibilityNOW uses Xerox Intelligent Data Processing and SAIC's Intelligent Document Management to modernize the entire benefits claims lifecycle by digitizing, validating, routing and securely storing claims data in the cloud. This AI-powered processing solution can be implemented quickly to minimize manual efforts and overcome legacy system constraints, helping agencies deliver trusted health benefits promptly and efficiently while meeting and exceeding service-level expectations.

"Our team of claims adjustment specialists and technology experts brings a deep, hands-on understanding of the complexities involved in government health claims management and processing in order to ensure accuracy, compliance and efficiency," said Heath Starr, Senior Vice President of the Health Market at SAIC. "eligibilityNOW combines our expertise as a mission integrator with Xerox digital transformation capabilities to accelerate benefit delivery, minimize errors and significantly reduce administrative burden, ensuring patients receive support when it matters most."

"At Xerox, we are committed to advancing digital transformation within the public sector," said Stephen Miller, Chief Digital Officer at Xerox. "We're proud to support SAIC in the launch of eligibilityNOW, combining decades of claims processing innovation together with AI-powered intelligence to help government agencies reduce delays, eliminate costly inefficiencies, and most importantly, deliver life-changing health benefits with speed, accuracy and compassion."

eligibilityNOW is more than just a technology upgrade; it is a mission-aligned, modular platform that is purpose-built to solve complex challenges and adapt to the evolving needs of government health agencies. For organizations like the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Health and Human Services, and state and local health agencies, eligibilityNOW accelerates benefit delivery, leveraging secure AI to reduce the cognitive load on claims adjudicators, reducing processing burdens and enhancing citizen trust.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500 mission integrator focused on advancing the power of technology and innovation to serve and protect our world. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in mission IT, enterprise IT, engineering services and professional services. We integrate emerging technology, rapidly and securely, into mission critical operations that modernize and enable critical national imperatives.

We are approximately 24,000 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has annual revenues of approximately $7.5 billion. For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this release contain or are based on "forward-looking" information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "guidance," and similar words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this release may include, among others, estimates of future revenues, operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, total contract value, backlog, outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risk, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from the guidance and other forward-looking statements made in this release as a result of various factors. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause or contribute to these material differences include those discussed in the "Risk Factors," "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Legal Proceedings" sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated in any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC, which may be viewed or obtained through the Investor Relations section of our website at saic.com or on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. SAIC expressly disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statement provided in this release to reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC's expectations. SAIC also disclaims any duty to comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports published by investment analysts or others.

Media Contact:

Kelly Golden

kelly.golden@saic.com