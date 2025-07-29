

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Tuesday, Ecolab Inc. (ECL) said it expects adjusted earnings for the second quarter in a range of $2.02 to $2.12 per share and continues to project adjusted earnings for the full-year 2025 in the range of $7.42 to $7.62 per share.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter and earnings of $7.53 for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Consistent with prior expectations, the company currently anticipates quantifiable special charges in 2025 to be approximately $0.25 to $0.30 per share, principally related to restructuring charges.



The company said it expects to overcome the unpredictable operating environment through strong new business wins, value and surcharge pricing, and improved productivity.



The company is also well prepared to manage through the dynamic international trade environment given the strength of Ecolab's world class supply chain, its 'local for local' production model, and its recently implemented trade surcharge.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News