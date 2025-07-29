Anzeige
Dienstag, 29.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
WKN: A3DZZ2 | ISIN: US2666055007 | Ticker-Symbol: DC8A
Tradegate
29.07.25 | 15:58
2,200 Euro
+352,67 % +1,714
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DURECT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DURECT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,0402,06016:04
2,0402,06016:01
5-Tage-Chart
BAKKT
BAKKT HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BAKKT HOLDINGS INC10,020-41,42 %
DURECT CORPORATION2,200+352,67 %
SALARIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC2,170+189,33 %
SCANTECH AI SYSTEMS INC0,937+35,83 %
