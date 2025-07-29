

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) increased full year EPS guidance and reaffirmed free cash flow guidance. For fiscal 2025, the company now expects non-GAAP EPS in a range of $5.15 - $5.30, revised from prior outlook range of $4.95 - $5.10. The company projects third quarter non-GAAP EPS in a range of $1.18 - $1.22.



Second quarter GAAP EPS increased 20% to $1.29. Non-GAAP EPS increased 18% to $1.40. Net revenues increased 5% to $8.3 billion. Total payment volume increased 6% to $443.5 billion. Active accounts increased 2% to 438 million.



