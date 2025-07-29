Rapala VMC Oyj: Rapala VMC - Managers' transactions - Viellard Migeon et Compagnie SA

Rapala VMC Corporation, Managers' transactions, July 29, 2025 at 18:30 p.m. EEST
Rapala VMC Oyj - Managers' Transactions - Viellard Migeon et Compagnie SA
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: VIELLARD MIGEON ET COMPAGNIE SA
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Emmanuel Viellard
Position: Member of the Board
(2):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Cyrille Viellard
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Rapala VMC Oyj
LEI: 7437009TB42O2AB3JW91
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 117655/5/4
Transaction date: 2025-07-29
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007355
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 370028 Unit price: 1.31 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 370028 Volume weighted average price: 1.31 EUR
Additional Information
For additional information, please contact: Tuomo Leino, Investor Relations (tel. +358 9 7562 540)
About Rapala VMC Corporation
Rapala VMC Group is the world's leading fishing tackle company with a largest distribution network in the industry. The Group is a global market leader in fishing lures, treble hooks and fishing related knives and tools. The main manufacturing facilities are in Finland, France, Estonia, and the UK. The Group's brand portfolio includes leading brands in the industry such as Rapala, VMC, Sufix, 13Fishing as well as Okuma in Europe. The Group, with net sales of EUR 221 million in 2024, employs some 1 400 people in approximately 40 countries. Rapala VMC Corporation's share is listed and traded on the Nasdaq Helsinki stock exchange since 1998.
www.rapalavmc.com