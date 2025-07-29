DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 29-Jul-2025 / 17:01 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 29 July 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 29 July 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 41,461 Highest price paid per share: 137.40p Lowest price paid per share: 135.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 136.3546p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,111,473 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,111,473) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 136.3546p 41,461

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 550 137.40 09:04:32 00346731226TRLO1 XLON 206 137.00 09:04:46 00346731354TRLO1 XLON 6 137.40 09:18:55 00346739955TRLO1 XLON 1092 137.00 09:31:20 00346748312TRLO1 XLON 545 137.00 09:31:20 00346748313TRLO1 XLON 3000 137.20 09:31:20 00346748314TRLO1 XLON 333 137.00 09:31:47 00346748623TRLO1 XLON 710 137.00 09:32:02 00346748793TRLO1 XLON 660 137.00 09:33:02 00346749097TRLO1 XLON 61 137.00 09:33:02 00346749098TRLO1 XLON 272 137.00 09:34:02 00346749459TRLO1 XLON 380 137.00 09:34:02 00346749460TRLO1 XLON 449 137.40 10:01:07 00346759019TRLO1 XLON 1135 137.00 10:01:07 00346759020TRLO1 XLON 568 136.60 10:11:33 00346764752TRLO1 XLON 568 136.60 10:11:35 00346764765TRLO1 XLON 584 136.60 10:58:56 00346798913TRLO1 XLON 1097 136.20 12:49:32 00346804145TRLO1 XLON 1097 136.40 12:49:32 00346804146TRLO1 XLON 177 136.40 13:00:06 00346804757TRLO1 XLON 578 136.00 13:00:06 00346804758TRLO1 XLON 1116 136.80 13:22:39 00346805687TRLO1 XLON 1656 136.60 13:38:58 00346806393TRLO1 XLON 165 136.60 13:43:17 00346806576TRLO1 XLON 575 136.60 13:54:13 00346806949TRLO1 XLON 368 136.60 14:31:12 00346809485TRLO1 XLON 195 136.60 14:31:12 00346809486TRLO1 XLON 544 136.60 14:42:04 00346810264TRLO1 XLON 81 136.80 14:42:14 00346810271TRLO1 XLON 581 136.60 14:52:27 00346811374TRLO1 XLON 476 136.60 14:53:05 00346811418TRLO1 XLON 79 136.60 14:53:05 00346811419TRLO1 XLON 363 136.40 14:55:49 00346811636TRLO1 XLON 192 136.40 14:55:49 00346811637TRLO1 XLON 472 136.60 14:58:41 00346811829TRLO1 XLON 1093 136.60 14:58:41 00346811830TRLO1 XLON 204 136.60 14:58:41 00346811831TRLO1 XLON 560 136.60 15:09:03 00346812664TRLO1 XLON 559 136.60 15:09:03 00346812665TRLO1 XLON 3200 136.60 15:21:30 00346813582TRLO1 XLON 558 136.40 15:27:29 00346814089TRLO1 XLON 576 136.40 15:29:22 00346814286TRLO1 XLON 561 136.40 15:29:28 00346814290TRLO1 XLON 536 136.20 15:30:09 00346814336TRLO1 XLON 540 136.00 15:48:18 00346815903TRLO1 XLON 540 136.00 15:48:34 00346815919TRLO1 XLON 145 136.00 15:48:54 00346815934TRLO1 XLON 177 136.00 15:49:14 00346815950TRLO1 XLON 155 136.00 15:49:17 00346815956TRLO1 XLON 346 135.80 15:55:12 00346816423TRLO1 XLON 194 135.80 15:59:34 00346816752TRLO1 XLON 346 135.80 15:59:34 00346816753TRLO1 XLON 1089 135.80 15:59:41 00346816758TRLO1 XLON 196 135.60 16:00:06 00346816822TRLO1 XLON 348 135.60 16:00:27 00346816849TRLO1 XLON 1 135.60 16:00:27 00346816850TRLO1 XLON 196 135.60 16:00:27 00346816851TRLO1 XLON 571 135.60 16:00:44 00346816884TRLO1 XLON 23 135.40 16:07:48 00346817570TRLO1 XLON 1120 135.60 16:08:30 00346817623TRLO1 XLON 1097 135.60 16:08:44 00346817633TRLO1 XLON 500 135.60 16:08:52 00346817645TRLO1 XLON 611 135.60 16:08:52 00346817646TRLO1 XLON 1098 135.40 16:09:03 00346817659TRLO1 XLON 583 135.20 16:09:58 00346817720TRLO1 XLON 4 135.00 16:10:52 00346817793TRLO1 XLON 500 135.20 16:13:48 00346817968TRLO1 XLON 57 135.20 16:13:48 00346817969TRLO1 XLON 4 135.20 16:13:48 00346817970TRLO1 XLON 1121 135.20 16:17:57 00346818278TRLO1 XLON

