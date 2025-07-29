Anzeige
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
29.07.25 | 09:59
1,550 Euro
+1,31 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5101,85018:54
29.07.2025 18:33 Uhr
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
29-Jul-2025 / 17:01 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
  
 
29 July 2025 
 
  
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  29 July 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         41,461 
 
Highest price paid per share:            137.40p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             135.00p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    136.3546p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 310,111,473 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (310,111,473) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      136.3546p                        41,461

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
550             137.40          09:04:32         00346731226TRLO1     XLON 
 
206             137.00          09:04:46         00346731354TRLO1     XLON 
 
6              137.40          09:18:55         00346739955TRLO1     XLON 
 
1092             137.00          09:31:20         00346748312TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             137.00          09:31:20         00346748313TRLO1     XLON 
 
3000             137.20          09:31:20         00346748314TRLO1     XLON 
 
333             137.00          09:31:47         00346748623TRLO1     XLON 
 
710             137.00          09:32:02         00346748793TRLO1     XLON 
 
660             137.00          09:33:02         00346749097TRLO1     XLON 
 
61              137.00          09:33:02         00346749098TRLO1     XLON 
 
272             137.00          09:34:02         00346749459TRLO1     XLON 
 
380             137.00          09:34:02         00346749460TRLO1     XLON 
 
449             137.40          10:01:07         00346759019TRLO1     XLON 
 
1135             137.00          10:01:07         00346759020TRLO1     XLON 
 
568             136.60          10:11:33         00346764752TRLO1     XLON 
 
568             136.60          10:11:35         00346764765TRLO1     XLON 
 
584             136.60          10:58:56         00346798913TRLO1     XLON 
 
1097             136.20          12:49:32         00346804145TRLO1     XLON 
 
1097             136.40          12:49:32         00346804146TRLO1     XLON 
 
177             136.40          13:00:06         00346804757TRLO1     XLON 
 
578             136.00          13:00:06         00346804758TRLO1     XLON 
 
1116             136.80          13:22:39         00346805687TRLO1     XLON 
 
1656             136.60          13:38:58         00346806393TRLO1     XLON 
 
165             136.60          13:43:17         00346806576TRLO1     XLON 
 
575             136.60          13:54:13         00346806949TRLO1     XLON 
 
368             136.60          14:31:12         00346809485TRLO1     XLON 
 
195             136.60          14:31:12         00346809486TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             136.60          14:42:04         00346810264TRLO1     XLON 
 
81              136.80          14:42:14         00346810271TRLO1     XLON 
 
581             136.60          14:52:27         00346811374TRLO1     XLON 
 
476             136.60          14:53:05         00346811418TRLO1     XLON 
 
79              136.60          14:53:05         00346811419TRLO1     XLON 
 
363             136.40          14:55:49         00346811636TRLO1     XLON 
 
192             136.40          14:55:49         00346811637TRLO1     XLON 
 
472             136.60          14:58:41         00346811829TRLO1     XLON 
 
1093             136.60          14:58:41         00346811830TRLO1     XLON 
 
204             136.60          14:58:41         00346811831TRLO1     XLON 
 
560             136.60          15:09:03         00346812664TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             136.60          15:09:03         00346812665TRLO1     XLON 
 
3200             136.60          15:21:30         00346813582TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             136.40          15:27:29         00346814089TRLO1     XLON 
 
576             136.40          15:29:22         00346814286TRLO1     XLON 
 
561             136.40          15:29:28         00346814290TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             136.20          15:30:09         00346814336TRLO1     XLON 
 
540             136.00          15:48:18         00346815903TRLO1     XLON 
 
540             136.00          15:48:34         00346815919TRLO1     XLON 
 
145             136.00          15:48:54         00346815934TRLO1     XLON 
 
177             136.00          15:49:14         00346815950TRLO1     XLON 
 
155             136.00          15:49:17         00346815956TRLO1     XLON 
 
346             135.80          15:55:12         00346816423TRLO1     XLON 
 
194             135.80          15:59:34         00346816752TRLO1     XLON 
 
346             135.80          15:59:34         00346816753TRLO1     XLON 
 
1089             135.80          15:59:41         00346816758TRLO1     XLON 
 
196             135.60          16:00:06         00346816822TRLO1     XLON 
 
348             135.60          16:00:27         00346816849TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              135.60          16:00:27         00346816850TRLO1     XLON 
 
196             135.60          16:00:27         00346816851TRLO1     XLON 
 
571             135.60          16:00:44         00346816884TRLO1     XLON 
 
23              135.40          16:07:48         00346817570TRLO1     XLON 
 
1120             135.60          16:08:30         00346817623TRLO1     XLON 
 
1097             135.60          16:08:44         00346817633TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             135.60          16:08:52         00346817645TRLO1     XLON 
 
611             135.60          16:08:52         00346817646TRLO1     XLON 
 
1098             135.40          16:09:03         00346817659TRLO1     XLON 
 
583             135.20          16:09:58         00346817720TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              135.00          16:10:52         00346817793TRLO1     XLON 
 
500             135.20          16:13:48         00346817968TRLO1     XLON 
 
57              135.20          16:13:48         00346817969TRLO1     XLON 
 
4              135.20          16:13:48         00346817970TRLO1     XLON 
 
1121             135.20          16:17:57         00346818278TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 29, 2025 12:02 ET (16:02 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
