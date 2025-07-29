

CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - Cosmetics and beauty products giant L'Oreal Co. (LRLCY.PK) Tuesday reported results for the first six months of 2025.



In the first six months, sales amounted to 22.47 billion euros, up 1.6% reported. Like-for-like, i.e., based on a comparable structure and identical exchange rates, sales grew by 3.0%.



Commenting on these figures, Nicolas Hieronimus, CEO of L'Oréal, said: 'As anticipated, L'Oréal's like-for-like growth accelerated between first and second quarter1. The ongoing strength in emerging markets, the slight rebound in mainland China and the gradual recovery in North America more than offset the expected slowdown in Europe, once again validating our multi-polar model.'



Professional products revenues gained 4.9% to 2.547 billion euros, while consumer products revenues inched up 1.1% to 8.413 billion euros. L'Oréal Luxe revenues rose 1% to 7.658 billion euros, while dermatological beauty revenues slipped 1.7% to 3.856 billion euros.



Operating profit increased by 3.1% to 4.740 billion euros, an increase of 30 basis points compared to the first half of 2024.



Net profit was 3.372 billion euros or 6.31 euro per share, down from 3.655 billion euros or 6.84 euro per share.



