Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
"Our back-to-basics approach continues to deliver. We are building resiliency in our business and we are pleased to report a strong second quarter where we exceeded our revenue and earnings commitments and significantly improved our free cash flow," said Stephan von Schuckmann, Chief Executive Officer of Sensata.
Operating Results Second Quarter
Operating results for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024 are summarized below. These results include non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure later in this press release.
Revenue:
- Revenue was $943.4 million, a decrease of $92.2 million, or 8.9%, compared to $1,035.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, due primarily to previously disclosed divestitures and product lifecycle management actions.
Operating income:
- Operating income was $138.1 million, or 14.6% of revenue, an increase of $8.1 million, or 6.2%, compared to operating income of $129.9 million, or 12.5% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2024.
- Adjusted operating income was $179.1 million, or 19.0% of revenue, a decrease of $17.6 million, or 8.9%, compared to adjusted operating income of $196.7 million, or 19.0% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2024.
Earnings per share:
- Earnings per share was $0.41, a decrease of $0.06, or 12.8%, compared to earnings per share of $0.47 in the second quarter of 2024.
- Adjusted earnings per share was $0.87, a decrease of $0.05, or 5.4%, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.92 in the second quarter of 2024 due primarily to previously disclosed divestitures and product lifecycle management actions.
Sensata generated free cash flow of $115.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, and ended the quarter with $661.8 million of cash on hand.
During the second quarter of 2025, Sensata returned approximately $37.7 million to shareholders, including $20.1 million of share repurchases and $17.6 million in quarterly dividends of $0.12 per share paid on May 28, 2025.
Operating Results Six Months
Operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024 are summarized below. These results include non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure later in this press release.
Revenue:
- Revenue was $1,854.6 million, a decrease of $187.6 million, or 9.2%, compared to $2,042.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, due primarily to previously disclosed divestitures and product lifecycle management actions.
Operating income:
- Operating income was $260.3 million, or 14.0% of revenue, a decrease of $14.5 million, or 5.3%, compared to operating income of $274.7 million, or 13.5% of revenue, in the six months ended June 30, 2024.
- Adjusted operating income was $345.6 million, or 18.6% of revenue, a decrease of $39.6 million, or 10.3%, compared to adjusted operating income of $385.2 million, or 18.9% of revenue, in the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Earnings per share:
- Earnings per share was $0.88, a decrease of $0.10, or 10.2%, compared to earnings per share of $0.98 in the six months ended June 30, 2024.
- Adjusted earnings per share was $1.65, a decrease of $0.16, or 8.8%, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $1.81 in the six months ended June 30, 2024.
Sensata generated free cash flow of $202.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025.
During the first six months of 2025, Sensata returned approximately $156.1 million to shareholders including $35.5 million through its quarterly dividend, and $120.6 million of repurchased shares.
Guidance
For the third quarter of 2025, Sensata expects revenue of $900 to $930 million, inclusive of recovery of tariff costs, and adjusted EPS of $0.81 to $0.87.
Q3-2025 Guidance
$ in millions, except EPS
Q3-25 Guidance
Q2-25
Q/Q Change
Revenue
$900 $930
$943.4
(5%) (1%)
Adjusted Operating Income
$171 $179
$179.1
(5%) 0%
Adj. Operating Margin
19.0% 19.2%
19.0%
0 bps 20 bps
Adjusted Net Income
$119 $127
$127.3
(7%) 0%
Adjusted EPS
$0.81 $0.87
$0.87
(7%) 0%
- Revenue includes approximately $15 million related to expected tariff recovery from customers.
- Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS are not expected to be impacted by tariffs, as $15 million of expected tariff revenue would be offset by $15 million in expected related tariff expense.
- Adjusted Operating Margin, excluding the dilutive impact of tariff revenue and related expense, is expected to be in the range of 19.3% 19.5%.
- Tariff expectations included in guidance reflect trade policies in effect as of July 28, 2025.
About Sensata Technologies
Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a safer, cleaner, more efficient and electrified world. Through its broad portfolio of mission-critical sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 18,000 employees and global operations in 14 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with certain non-GAAP financial measures. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally to make operating and strategic decisions, including the preparation of our annual operating plan, evaluation of our overall business performance, and as a factor in determining compensation for certain employees. We believe presenting non-GAAP financial measures is useful for period-over-period comparisons of underlying business trends and our ongoing business performance. We also believe presenting these non-GAAP measures provides additional transparency into how management evaluates the business.
Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as, or comparable to, similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.
The non-GAAP financial measures referenced by Sensata in this release include: adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, organic revenue growth, market outgrowth, adjusted corporate and other expenses, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), net debt, and gross and net leverage ratio. We also refer to changes in certain non-GAAP measures, usually reported either as a percentage or number of basis points, between two periods. Such changes are also considered non-GAAP measures.
Adjusted net income (or loss) is defined as net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding certain non-GAAP adjustments which are detailed in the accompanying reconciliation tables. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income (or loss) by the number of diluted weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding in the period. We believe that these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.
Adjusted operating income (or loss) is defined as operating income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding certain non-GAAP adjustments which are detailed in the accompanying reconciliation tables. Adjusted operating margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income (or loss) by net revenue. We believe that these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.
Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software. We believe free cash flow is useful to management and investors as a measure of cash generated by business operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to, among other things, fund acquisitions, repurchase ordinary shares, or accelerate the repayment of debt obligations.
Organic revenue growth (or decline) is defined as the reported percentage change in net revenue calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding the period-over-period impact of foreign exchange rate differences as well as the net impact of material acquisitions and divestitures and product life-cycle management for the 12-month period following the respective transaction date(s). We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding interest expense, interest income, and provision for (or benefit from) income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and the following non-GAAP adjustments, if applicable: (1) restructuring related and other, (2) financing and other transaction costs, and (3) other, net. We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.
Gross leverage ratio is defined as gross debt (total debt and finance lease obligations) divided by last twelve months ("LTM") adjusted EBITDA. We believe that gross leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors in understanding trends in our overall financial condition.
Net debt is defined as total debt, finance lease, and other financing obligations less cash and cash equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure to management and investors in understanding trends in our overall financial condition.
Net leverage ratio is defined as net debt divided by LTM adjusted EBITDA. We believe that the net leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors in understanding trends in our overall financial condition.
In discussing trends in our performance, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures or the percentage change of certain non-GAAP financial measures in one period versus another, calculated on a constant currency basis. Constant currency is determined by stating revenues and expenses at prior period foreign currency exchange rates and excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on all hedges and, as applicable, net monetary assets. We believe these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.
Safe Harbor Statement
This earnings release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "forecast," "continue," "intend," "plan," "potential," "opportunity," "guidance," and similar terms or phrases. Forward-looking statements involve, among other things, expectations, projections, and assumptions about future financial and operating results, objectives, business and market outlook, megatrends, priorities, growth, shareholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, demand for products and services, share repurchases, and Sensata's strategic initiatives, including those relating to acquisitions and dispositions and the impact of such transactions on our strategic and operational plans and financial results. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors relating to our operations and business environment, and we can give no assurances that these forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.
A wide variety of potential risks, uncertainties, and other factors could materially affect our ability to achieve the results either expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks related to instability and changes in the global markets, supplier interruption or non-performance, changes in trade-related tariffs and risks with uncertain trade environments, the acquisition or disposition of businesses, adverse conditions or competition in the industries upon which we are dependent, intellectual property, product liability, warranty, and recall claims, public health crisis, market acceptance of new product introductions and product innovations, labor disruptions or increased labor costs, changes in existing environmental or safety laws, regulations, and programs, and the impact of our recently reported cybersecurity incident or other incidents that may occur in the future.
Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties, risks, and potential events including, but not limited to, those described in Item 1A: Risk Factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be updated from time to time in Item 1A: Risk Factors in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements other than as required by law.
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net revenue
943,384
1,035,535
1,854,639
2,042,244
Operating costs and expenses:
Cost of revenue
657,104
724,414
1,295,771
1,413,674
Research and development
32,589
45,325
69,398
90,639
Selling, general and administrative
87,833
93,273
173,859
181,319
Amortization of intangible assets
21,184
39,085
41,761
77,600
Restructuring and other charges, net
6,612
3,491
13,592
4,273
Total operating costs and expenses
805,322
905,588
1,594,381
1,767,505
Operating income
138,062
129,947
260,258
274,739
Interest expense
(37,679
(40,863
(75,652
(79,258
Interest income
4,467
5,802
8,757
9,540
Other, net
930
4,097
3,058
(7,447
Income before taxes
105,780
98,983
196,421
197,574
Provision for income taxes
45,112
27,280
65,834
49,850
Net income
60,668
71,703
130,587
147,724
Net income per share:
Basic
0.41
0.48
0.89
0.98
Diluted
0.41
0.47
0.88
0.98
Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding:
Basic
146,209
150,845
147,354
150,663
Diluted
146,509
151,129
147,663
151,025
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
661,777
593,670
Accounts receivable, net of allowances
785,192
660,180
Inventories
636,021
614,455
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
157,030
158,934
Total current assets
2,240,020
2,027,239
Property, plant and equipment, net
806,003
821,653
Goodwill
3,383,845
3,383,800
Other intangible assets, net
453,582
492,878
Deferred income tax assets
279,301
288,189
Other assets
107,321
129,505
Total assets
7,270,072
7,143,264
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
2,156
2,414
Accounts payable
469,863
362,186
Income taxes payable
41,246
29,417
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
313,847
317,341
Total current liabilities
827,112
711,358
Deferred income tax liabilities
241,090
235,689
Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations
31,298
27,910
Finance lease obligations, less current portion
19,968
20,984
Long-term debt, net
3,178,457
3,176,098
Other long-term liabilities
91,936
80,782
Total liabilities
4,389,861
4,252,821
Total shareholders' equity
2,880,211
2,890,443
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
7,270,072
7,143,264
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
For the six months ended June 30,
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
130,587
147,724
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation
74,300
67,016
Amortization of debt issuance costs
2,359
3,193
Loss on sale of business
3,916
Share-based compensation
11,367
11,944
Amortization of intangible assets
41,761
77,600
Deferred income taxes
17,267
6,056
Loss on equity investments, net
14,306
Other non-cash loss/(gain), net
15,819
(9,862
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of divestitures
(37,273
(68,034
Net cash provided by operating activities
260,103
249,943
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software
(57,960
(87,188
Proceeds from the sale of business, net of cash sold
25,635
Other
(1,281
1,994
Net cash used in investing activities
(33,606
(85,194
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of ordinary shares
4,605
Payment of employee restricted stock tax withholdings
(3,512
(6,980
Proceeds from borrowings on debt
500,000
Payments on debt
(1,208
(566
Dividends paid
(35,456
(36,148
Payments to repurchase ordinary shares
(120,600
(10,052
Purchase of noncontrolling interest in joint venture
(79,393
Payments of debt financing costs
(6,376
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities
(160,776
365,090
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
2,386
(4,891
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
68,107
524,948
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
593,670
508,104
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
661,777
1,033,052
Segment Performance (Unaudited)
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
in 000s
2025
2024
2025
2024
Performance Sensing
Revenue
652,225
723,921
1,302,641
1,437,239
Operating income
146,876
161,408
289,752
330,376
% of Performance Sensing revenue
22.5%
22.3%
22.2%
23.0%
Sensing Solutions
Revenue
291,159
268,071
551,998
525,910
Operating income
88,036
79,675
164,102
151,969
% of Sensing Solutions revenue
30.2%
29.7%
29.7%
28.9%
Other
Revenue
43,543
79,095
Operating income
9,204
15,985
% of Other revenue
0.0%
21.1%
0.0%
20.2%
Revenue by Business, Geography, and End Market (Unaudited)
(percent of total revenue)
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Performance Sensing
69.1
69.9
70.2
70.4
Sensing Solutions
30.9
25.9
29.8
25.8
Other
4.2
3.8
Total
100.0
100.0
100.0
100.0
(percent of total revenue)
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Americas
40.3
44.3
40.6
43.5
Europe
28.1
26.8
27.9
27.5
Asia/Rest of World
31.6
28.9
31.5
29.0
Total
100.0
100.0
100.0
100.0
(percent of total revenue)
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Automotive
55.9
55.6
57.1
55.8
Heavy vehicle and off-road
17.3
18.2
17.2
18.5
Industrial
17.2
13.6
16.2
13.5
HVAC (1)
4.6
4.0
4.4
3.9
Aerospace
5.0
4.4
5.1
4.5
All other
4.2
3.8
Total
100.0
100.0
100.0
100.0
(1) Heating, ventilation and air conditioning.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
The following unaudited tables provide a reconciliation of the difference between each of the non-GAAP financial measures referenced herein and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Amounts presented in these tables may not appear to recalculate due to the effect of rounding.
Operating income and margin, income tax, net income, and earnings per share
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended June 30, 2025
Operating
Operating
Income
Net
Diluted
Reported (GAAP)
138,062
14.6
45,112
60,668
0.41
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Restructuring related and other
16,253
1.7
(627
15,626
0.11
Financing and other transaction costs
3,574
0.4
63
3,637
0.02
Amortization of intangible assets
21,184
2.2
21,184
0.14
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,179
0.01
Other, net
(69
(999
(0.01
Deferred taxes and other tax related
26,025
26,025
0.18
Total adjustments
41,011
4.3
25,392
66,652
0.45
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
179,073
19.0
19,720
127,320
0.87
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the three months ended June 30, 2024
Operating
Operating
Income
Net
Diluted
Reported (GAAP)
129,947
12.5
27,280
71,703
0.47
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Restructuring related and other
26,702
2.6
(788
25,914
0.17
Financing and other transaction costs
2,715
0.3
(971
1,744
0.01
Amortization of intangible assets
37,308
3.6
37,308
0.25
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1,631
0.01
Other, net
924
(3,173
(0.02
Deferred taxes and other tax related
4,160
4,160
0.03
Total adjustments
66,725
6.4
3,325
67,584
0.45
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
196,672
19.0
23,955
139,287
0.92
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the six months ended June 30, 2025
Operating
Operating
Income
Net
Diluted
Reported (GAAP)
260,258
14.0
65,834
130,587
0.88
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Restructuring related and other
34,569
1.9
946
35,515
0.24
Financing and other transaction costs
9,016
0.5
63
9,079
0.06
Amortization of intangible assets
41,761
2.3
41,761
0.28
Amortization of debt issuance costs
2,359
0.02
Other, net
(558
(3,616
(0.02
Deferred taxes and other tax related
28,259
28,259
0.19
Total adjustments
85,346
4.6
28,710
113,357
0.77
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
345,604
18.6
37,124
243,944
1.65
($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the six months ended June 30, 2024
Operating
Operating
Income
Net
Diluted
Reported (GAAP)
274,739
13.5
49,850
147,724
0.98
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Restructuring related and other
28,721
1.4
(1,209
27,512
0.18
Financing and other transaction costs
7,317
0.4
(1,177
6,140
0.04
Amortization of intangible assets
74,435
3.6
74,435
0.49
Amortization of debt issuance costs
3,193
0.02
Other, net
1,368
8,815
0.06
Deferred taxes and other tax related
5,446
5,446
0.04
Total adjustments
110,473
5.4
4,428
125,541
0.83
Adjusted (non-GAAP)
385,212
18.9
45,422
273,265
1.81
Non-GAAP adjustments by location in statements of operations
(in thousands)
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
2025
2024
2025
2024
Cost of revenue
5,947
14,820
11,571
15,974
Selling, general and administrative
7,268
11,106
18,422
15,791
Amortization of intangible assets
21,184
37,308
41,761
74,435
Restructuring and other charges, net
6,612
3,491
13,592
4,273
Operating income adjustments
41,011
66,725
85,346
110,473
Interest expense, net
1,179
1,631
2,359
3,193
Other, net
(930
(4,097
(3,058
7,447
Provision for income taxes
25,392
3,325
28,710
4,428
Net income adjustments
66,652
67,584
113,357
125,541
Free cash flow
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
($ in thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net cash provided by operating activities
140,904
143,456
(1.8
260,103
249,943
4.1
Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software
(25,385
(45,058
43.7
(57,960
(87,188
33.5
Free cash flow
115,519
98,398
17.4
202,143
162,755
24.2
Adjusted corporate and other expenses
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
(in thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Corporate and other expenses (GAAP)
(69,054
(77,764
(138,243
(141,718
Restructuring related and other
12,869
24,166
28,636
26,358
Financing and other transaction costs
346
1,760
1,357
5,407
Total adjustments
13,215
25,926
29,993
31,765
Adjusted corporate and other expenses (non-GAAP)
(55,839
(51,838
(108,250
(109,953
Adjusted EBITDA
For the three months ended June 30,
For the six months ended June 30,
(in thousands)
LTM
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net income
111,340
60,668
71,703
130,587
147,724
Interest expense, net
136,790
33,212
35,061
66,895
69,718
(Benefit from)/provision for income taxes
(124,330
45,112
27,280
65,834
49,850
Depreciation expense
174,419
33,338
33,493
74,300
67,016
Amortization of intangible assets
109,905
21,184
39,085
41,761
77,600
EBITDA
408,124
193,514
206,622
379,377
411,908
Non-GAAP Adjustments
Restructuring related and other
285,881
15,965
26,702
26,993
28,721
Financing and other transaction costs
135,269
3,574
2,462
9,016
6,813
Other, net
10,995
(930
(4,097
(3,058
7,447
Adjusted EBITDA
840,269
212,123
231,689
412,328
454,889
Gross and net debt and leverage
As of
($ in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
2,156
2,414
Finance lease obligations, less current portion
19,968
20,984
Long-term debt, net
3,178,457
3,176,098
Total debt and finance lease obligations
3,200,581
3,199,496
Less: debt premium, net
880
997
Less: deferred financing costs
(22,423
(24,899
Total gross indebtedness
3,222,124
3,223,398
Adjusted EBITDA (LTM)
840,269
882,830
Gross leverage ratio
3.8
3.7
Total gross indebtedness
3,222,124
3,223,398
Less: cash and cash equivalents
661,777
593,670
Net debt
2,560,347
2,629,728
Adjusted EBITDA (LTM)
840,269
882,830
Net leverage ratio
3.0
3.0
Guidance
For the three months ending September 30, 2025
($ in millions, except per share amounts)
Operating Income
Net Income
EPS
Low
High
Low
High
Low
High
GAAP
138.0
143.5
61.8
65.0
0.42
0.44
Restructuring related and other
10.5
11.5
10.0
11.0
0.07
0.08
Financing and other transaction costs
0.5
1.0
0.5
1.0
0.01
Amortization of intangible assets
22.0
23.0
22.0
23.0
0.15
0.16
Amortization of debt issuance costs
1.1
1.2
0.01
0.01
Other, net
0.6
0.8
0.01
Deferred taxes and other tax related
23.0
25.0
0.16
0.17
Non-GAAP
171.0
179.0
119.0
127.0
0.81
0.87
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (in millions)
146.1
146.1
