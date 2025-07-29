Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

"Our back-to-basics approach continues to deliver. We are building resiliency in our business and we are pleased to report a strong second quarter where we exceeded our revenue and earnings commitments and significantly improved our free cash flow," said Stephan von Schuckmann, Chief Executive Officer of Sensata.

Operating Results Second Quarter

Operating results for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the second quarter of 2024 are summarized below. These results include non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure later in this press release.

Revenue:

Revenue was $943.4 million, a decrease of $92.2 million, or 8.9%, compared to $1,035.5 million in the second quarter of 2024, due primarily to previously disclosed divestitures and product lifecycle management actions.

Operating income:

Operating income was $138.1 million, or 14.6% of revenue, an increase of $8.1 million, or 6.2%, compared to operating income of $129.9 million, or 12.5% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted operating income was $179.1 million, or 19.0% of revenue, a decrease of $17.6 million, or 8.9%, compared to adjusted operating income of $196.7 million, or 19.0% of revenue, in the second quarter of 2024.

Earnings per share:

Earnings per share was $0.41, a decrease of $0.06, or 12.8%, compared to earnings per share of $0.47 in the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.87, a decrease of $0.05, or 5.4%, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $0.92 in the second quarter of 2024 due primarily to previously disclosed divestitures and product lifecycle management actions.

Sensata generated free cash flow of $115.5 million in the second quarter of 2025, and ended the quarter with $661.8 million of cash on hand.

During the second quarter of 2025, Sensata returned approximately $37.7 million to shareholders, including $20.1 million of share repurchases and $17.6 million in quarterly dividends of $0.12 per share paid on May 28, 2025.

Operating Results Six Months

Operating results for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the six months ended June 30, 2024 are summarized below. These results include non-GAAP financial measures, each of which is defined and reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP measure later in this press release.

Revenue:

Revenue was $1,854.6 million, a decrease of $187.6 million, or 9.2%, compared to $2,042.2 million in the six months ended June 30, 2024, due primarily to previously disclosed divestitures and product lifecycle management actions.

Operating income:

Operating income was $260.3 million, or 14.0% of revenue, a decrease of $14.5 million, or 5.3%, compared to operating income of $274.7 million, or 13.5% of revenue, in the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Adjusted operating income was $345.6 million, or 18.6% of revenue, a decrease of $39.6 million, or 10.3%, compared to adjusted operating income of $385.2 million, or 18.9% of revenue, in the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Earnings per share:

Earnings per share was $0.88, a decrease of $0.10, or 10.2%, compared to earnings per share of $0.98 in the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Adjusted earnings per share was $1.65, a decrease of $0.16, or 8.8%, compared to adjusted earnings per share of $1.81 in the six months ended June 30, 2024.

Sensata generated free cash flow of $202.1 million in the six months ended June 30, 2025.

During the first six months of 2025, Sensata returned approximately $156.1 million to shareholders including $35.5 million through its quarterly dividend, and $120.6 million of repurchased shares.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2025, Sensata expects revenue of $900 to $930 million, inclusive of recovery of tariff costs, and adjusted EPS of $0.81 to $0.87.

Q3-2025 Guidance $ in millions, except EPS Q3-25 Guidance Q2-25 Q/Q Change Revenue $900 $930 $943.4 (5%) (1%) Adjusted Operating Income $171 $179 $179.1 (5%) 0% Adj. Operating Margin 19.0% 19.2% 19.0% 0 bps 20 bps Adjusted Net Income $119 $127 $127.3 (7%) 0% Adjusted EPS $0.81 $0.87 $0.87 (7%) 0%

Revenue includes approximately $15 million related to expected tariff recovery from customers.

Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted EPS are not expected to be impacted by tariffs, as $15 million of expected tariff revenue would be offset by $15 million in expected related tariff expense.

Adjusted Operating Margin, excluding the dilutive impact of tariff revenue and related expense, is expected to be in the range of 19.3% 19.5%.

Tariff expectations included in guidance reflect trade policies in effect as of July 28, 2025.

Conference Call and Webcast

Sensata will conduct a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its second quarter 2025 financial results and its outlook for the third quarter of 2025. The dial-in numbers for the call are 1-844-784-1726 or 1-412-380-7411. Callers should reference the "Sensata Technologies Q2 2025 Financial Results Conference Call." A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of Sensata's website at http://investors.sensata.com. Additionally, a replay of the call will be available until August 5, 2025. To access the replay, dial 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 and enter confirmation code: 6677952.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a safer, cleaner, more efficient and electrified world. Through its broad portfolio of mission-critical sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 18,000 employees and global operations in 14 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") with certain non-GAAP financial measures. We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally to make operating and strategic decisions, including the preparation of our annual operating plan, evaluation of our overall business performance, and as a factor in determining compensation for certain employees. We believe presenting non-GAAP financial measures is useful for period-over-period comparisons of underlying business trends and our ongoing business performance. We also believe presenting these non-GAAP measures provides additional transparency into how management evaluates the business.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplemental in nature and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as, or comparable to, similar non-GAAP measures presented by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures referenced by Sensata in this release include: adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, organic revenue growth, market outgrowth, adjusted corporate and other expenses, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), net debt, and gross and net leverage ratio. We also refer to changes in certain non-GAAP measures, usually reported either as a percentage or number of basis points, between two periods. Such changes are also considered non-GAAP measures.

Adjusted net income (or loss) is defined as net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding certain non-GAAP adjustments which are detailed in the accompanying reconciliation tables. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income (or loss) by the number of diluted weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding in the period. We believe that these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Adjusted operating income (or loss) is defined as operating income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding certain non-GAAP adjustments which are detailed in the accompanying reconciliation tables. Adjusted operating margin is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income (or loss) by net revenue. We believe that these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software. We believe free cash flow is useful to management and investors as a measure of cash generated by business operations that will be used to repay scheduled debt maturities and can be used to, among other things, fund acquisitions, repurchase ordinary shares, or accelerate the repayment of debt obligations.

Organic revenue growth (or decline) is defined as the reported percentage change in net revenue calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding the period-over-period impact of foreign exchange rate differences as well as the net impact of material acquisitions and divestitures and product life-cycle management for the 12-month period following the respective transaction date(s). We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (or loss), determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, excluding interest expense, interest income, and provision for (or benefit from) income taxes, depreciation expense, amortization of intangible assets, and the following non-GAAP adjustments, if applicable: (1) restructuring related and other, (2) financing and other transaction costs, and (3) other, net. We believe that this measure is useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Gross leverage ratio is defined as gross debt (total debt and finance lease obligations) divided by last twelve months ("LTM") adjusted EBITDA. We believe that gross leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors in understanding trends in our overall financial condition.

Net debt is defined as total debt, finance lease, and other financing obligations less cash and cash equivalents. We believe net debt is a useful measure to management and investors in understanding trends in our overall financial condition.

Net leverage ratio is defined as net debt divided by LTM adjusted EBITDA. We believe that the net leverage ratio is a useful measure to management and investors in understanding trends in our overall financial condition.

In discussing trends in our performance, we may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures or the percentage change of certain non-GAAP financial measures in one period versus another, calculated on a constant currency basis. Constant currency is determined by stating revenues and expenses at prior period foreign currency exchange rates and excludes the impact of foreign currency exchange rates on all hedges and, as applicable, net monetary assets. We believe these measures are useful to investors and management in understanding our ongoing operations and in analysis of ongoing operating trends.

Safe Harbor Statement

This earnings release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "forecast," "continue," "intend," "plan," "potential," "opportunity," "guidance," and similar terms or phrases. Forward-looking statements involve, among other things, expectations, projections, and assumptions about future financial and operating results, objectives, business and market outlook, megatrends, priorities, growth, shareholder value, capital expenditures, cash flows, demand for products and services, share repurchases, and Sensata's strategic initiatives, including those relating to acquisitions and dispositions and the impact of such transactions on our strategic and operational plans and financial results. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other important factors relating to our operations and business environment, and we can give no assurances that these forward-looking statements will prove to be correct.

A wide variety of potential risks, uncertainties, and other factors could materially affect our ability to achieve the results either expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks related to instability and changes in the global markets, supplier interruption or non-performance, changes in trade-related tariffs and risks with uncertain trade environments, the acquisition or disposition of businesses, adverse conditions or competition in the industries upon which we are dependent, intellectual property, product liability, warranty, and recall claims, public health crisis, market acceptance of new product introductions and product innovations, labor disruptions or increased labor costs, changes in existing environmental or safety laws, regulations, and programs, and the impact of our recently reported cybersecurity incident or other incidents that may occur in the future.

Investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties, risks, and potential events including, but not limited to, those described in Item 1A: Risk Factors in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as may be updated from time to time in Item 1A: Risk Factors in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or other subsequent filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update these statements other than as required by law.

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net revenue 943,384 1,035,535 1,854,639 2,042,244 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 657,104 724,414 1,295,771 1,413,674 Research and development 32,589 45,325 69,398 90,639 Selling, general and administrative 87,833 93,273 173,859 181,319 Amortization of intangible assets 21,184 39,085 41,761 77,600 Restructuring and other charges, net 6,612 3,491 13,592 4,273 Total operating costs and expenses 805,322 905,588 1,594,381 1,767,505 Operating income 138,062 129,947 260,258 274,739 Interest expense (37,679 (40,863 (75,652 (79,258 Interest income 4,467 5,802 8,757 9,540 Other, net 930 4,097 3,058 (7,447 Income before taxes 105,780 98,983 196,421 197,574 Provision for income taxes 45,112 27,280 65,834 49,850 Net income 60,668 71,703 130,587 147,724 Net income per share: Basic 0.41 0.48 0.89 0.98 Diluted 0.41 0.47 0.88 0.98 Weighted-average ordinary shares outstanding: Basic 146,209 150,845 147,354 150,663 Diluted 146,509 151,129 147,663 151,025

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited)

June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 661,777 593,670 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 785,192 660,180 Inventories 636,021 614,455 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 157,030 158,934 Total current assets 2,240,020 2,027,239 Property, plant and equipment, net 806,003 821,653 Goodwill 3,383,845 3,383,800 Other intangible assets, net 453,582 492,878 Deferred income tax assets 279,301 288,189 Other assets 107,321 129,505 Total assets 7,270,072 7,143,264 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations 2,156 2,414 Accounts payable 469,863 362,186 Income taxes payable 41,246 29,417 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 313,847 317,341 Total current liabilities 827,112 711,358 Deferred income tax liabilities 241,090 235,689 Pension and other post-retirement benefit obligations 31,298 27,910 Finance lease obligations, less current portion 19,968 20,984 Long-term debt, net 3,178,457 3,176,098 Other long-term liabilities 91,936 80,782 Total liabilities 4,389,861 4,252,821 Total shareholders' equity 2,880,211 2,890,443 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 7,270,072 7,143,264

SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)

For the six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income 130,587 147,724 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 74,300 67,016 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,359 3,193 Loss on sale of business 3,916 Share-based compensation 11,367 11,944 Amortization of intangible assets 41,761 77,600 Deferred income taxes 17,267 6,056 Loss on equity investments, net 14,306 Other non-cash loss/(gain), net 15,819 (9,862 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of divestitures (37,273 (68,034 Net cash provided by operating activities 260,103 249,943 Cash flows from investing activities: Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (57,960 (87,188 Proceeds from the sale of business, net of cash sold 25,635 Other (1,281 1,994 Net cash used in investing activities (33,606 (85,194 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options and issuance of ordinary shares 4,605 Payment of employee restricted stock tax withholdings (3,512 (6,980 Proceeds from borrowings on debt 500,000 Payments on debt (1,208 (566 Dividends paid (35,456 (36,148 Payments to repurchase ordinary shares (120,600 (10,052 Purchase of noncontrolling interest in joint venture (79,393 Payments of debt financing costs (6,376 Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (160,776 365,090 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,386 (4,891 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 68,107 524,948 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 593,670 508,104 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 661,777 1,033,052

Segment Performance (Unaudited)

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, in 000s 2025 2024 2025 2024 Performance Sensing Revenue 652,225 723,921 1,302,641 1,437,239 Operating income 146,876 161,408 289,752 330,376 % of Performance Sensing revenue 22.5% 22.3% 22.2% 23.0% Sensing Solutions Revenue 291,159 268,071 551,998 525,910 Operating income 88,036 79,675 164,102 151,969 % of Sensing Solutions revenue 30.2% 29.7% 29.7% 28.9% Other Revenue 43,543 79,095 Operating income 9,204 15,985 % of Other revenue 0.0% 21.1% 0.0% 20.2%

Revenue by Business, Geography, and End Market (Unaudited)

(percent of total revenue) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Performance Sensing 69.1 69.9 70.2 70.4 Sensing Solutions 30.9 25.9 29.8 25.8 Other 4.2 3.8 Total 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0

(percent of total revenue) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Americas 40.3 44.3 40.6 43.5 Europe 28.1 26.8 27.9 27.5 Asia/Rest of World 31.6 28.9 31.5 29.0 Total 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0

(percent of total revenue) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Automotive 55.9 55.6 57.1 55.8 Heavy vehicle and off-road 17.3 18.2 17.2 18.5 Industrial 17.2 13.6 16.2 13.5 HVAC (1) 4.6 4.0 4.4 3.9 Aerospace 5.0 4.4 5.1 4.5 All other 4.2 3.8 Total 100.0 100.0 100.0 100.0 (1) Heating, ventilation and air conditioning.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

The following unaudited tables provide a reconciliation of the difference between each of the non-GAAP financial measures referenced herein and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure. Amounts presented in these tables may not appear to recalculate due to the effect of rounding.

Operating income and margin, income tax, net income, and earnings per share

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended June 30, 2025 Operating

Income Operating

Margin Income

Taxes Net

Income Diluted

EPS Reported (GAAP) 138,062 14.6 45,112 60,668 0.41 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other 16,253 1.7 (627 15,626 0.11 Financing and other transaction costs 3,574 0.4 63 3,637 0.02 Amortization of intangible assets 21,184 2.2 21,184 0.14 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,179 0.01 Other, net (69 (999 (0.01 Deferred taxes and other tax related 26,025 26,025 0.18 Total adjustments 41,011 4.3 25,392 66,652 0.45 Adjusted (non-GAAP) 179,073 19.0 19,720 127,320 0.87

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the three months ended June 30, 2024 Operating

Income Operating

Margin Income

Tax Net

Income Diluted

EPS Reported (GAAP) 129,947 12.5 27,280 71,703 0.47 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other 26,702 2.6 (788 25,914 0.17 Financing and other transaction costs 2,715 0.3 (971 1,744 0.01 Amortization of intangible assets 37,308 3.6 37,308 0.25 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,631 0.01 Other, net 924 (3,173 (0.02 Deferred taxes and other tax related 4,160 4,160 0.03 Total adjustments 66,725 6.4 3,325 67,584 0.45 Adjusted (non-GAAP) 196,672 19.0 23,955 139,287 0.92

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the six months ended June 30, 2025 Operating

Income Operating

Margin Income

Tax Net

Income Diluted

EPS Reported (GAAP) 260,258 14.0 65,834 130,587 0.88 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other 34,569 1.9 946 35,515 0.24 Financing and other transaction costs 9,016 0.5 63 9,079 0.06 Amortization of intangible assets 41,761 2.3 41,761 0.28 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,359 0.02 Other, net (558 (3,616 (0.02 Deferred taxes and other tax related 28,259 28,259 0.19 Total adjustments 85,346 4.6 28,710 113,357 0.77 Adjusted (non-GAAP) 345,604 18.6 37,124 243,944 1.65

($ in thousands, except per share amounts) For the six months ended June 30, 2024 Operating

Income Operating

Margin Income

Tax Net

Income Diluted

EPS Reported (GAAP) 274,739 13.5 49,850 147,724 0.98 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring related and other 28,721 1.4 (1,209 27,512 0.18 Financing and other transaction costs 7,317 0.4 (1,177 6,140 0.04 Amortization of intangible assets 74,435 3.6 74,435 0.49 Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,193 0.02 Other, net 1,368 8,815 0.06 Deferred taxes and other tax related 5,446 5,446 0.04 Total adjustments 110,473 5.4 4,428 125,541 0.83 Adjusted (non-GAAP) 385,212 18.9 45,422 273,265 1.81

Non-GAAP adjustments by location in statements of operations

(in thousands) For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Cost of revenue 5,947 14,820 11,571 15,974 Selling, general and administrative 7,268 11,106 18,422 15,791 Amortization of intangible assets 21,184 37,308 41,761 74,435 Restructuring and other charges, net 6,612 3,491 13,592 4,273 Operating income adjustments 41,011 66,725 85,346 110,473 Interest expense, net 1,179 1,631 2,359 3,193 Other, net (930 (4,097 (3,058 7,447 Provision for income taxes 25,392 3,325 28,710 4,428 Net income adjustments 66,652 67,584 113,357 125,541

Free cash flow

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, ($ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities 140,904 143,456 (1.8 260,103 249,943 4.1 Additions to property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (25,385 (45,058 43.7 (57,960 (87,188 33.5 Free cash flow 115,519 98,398 17.4 202,143 162,755 24.2

Adjusted corporate and other expenses

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Corporate and other expenses (GAAP) (69,054 (77,764 (138,243 (141,718 Restructuring related and other 12,869 24,166 28,636 26,358 Financing and other transaction costs 346 1,760 1,357 5,407 Total adjustments 13,215 25,926 29,993 31,765 Adjusted corporate and other expenses (non-GAAP) (55,839 (51,838 (108,250 (109,953

Adjusted EBITDA

For the three months ended June 30, For the six months ended June 30, (in thousands) LTM 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income 111,340 60,668 71,703 130,587 147,724 Interest expense, net 136,790 33,212 35,061 66,895 69,718 (Benefit from)/provision for income taxes (124,330 45,112 27,280 65,834 49,850 Depreciation expense 174,419 33,338 33,493 74,300 67,016 Amortization of intangible assets 109,905 21,184 39,085 41,761 77,600 EBITDA 408,124 193,514 206,622 379,377 411,908 Non-GAAP Adjustments Restructuring related and other 285,881 15,965 26,702 26,993 28,721 Financing and other transaction costs 135,269 3,574 2,462 9,016 6,813 Other, net 10,995 (930 (4,097 (3,058 7,447 Adjusted EBITDA 840,269 212,123 231,689 412,328 454,889

Gross and net debt and leverage

As of ($ in thousands) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations 2,156 2,414 Finance lease obligations, less current portion 19,968 20,984 Long-term debt, net 3,178,457 3,176,098 Total debt and finance lease obligations 3,200,581 3,199,496 Less: debt premium, net 880 997 Less: deferred financing costs (22,423 (24,899 Total gross indebtedness 3,222,124 3,223,398 Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) 840,269 882,830 Gross leverage ratio 3.8 3.7 Total gross indebtedness 3,222,124 3,223,398 Less: cash and cash equivalents 661,777 593,670 Net debt 2,560,347 2,629,728 Adjusted EBITDA (LTM) 840,269 882,830 Net leverage ratio 3.0 3.0

Guidance

For the three months ending September 30, 2025 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Operating Income Net Income EPS Low High Low High Low High GAAP 138.0 143.5 61.8 65.0 0.42 0.44 Restructuring related and other 10.5 11.5 10.0 11.0 0.07 0.08 Financing and other transaction costs 0.5 1.0 0.5 1.0 0.01 Amortization of intangible assets 22.0 23.0 22.0 23.0 0.15 0.16 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1.1 1.2 0.01 0.01 Other, net 0.6 0.8 0.01 Deferred taxes and other tax related 23.0 25.0 0.16 0.17 Non-GAAP 171.0 179.0 119.0 127.0 0.81 0.87 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (in millions) 146.1 146.1

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250729480553/en/

Contacts:

Media Investors:

James Entwistle

+1(508) 954-1561

jentwistle@sensata.com

investors@sensata.com