

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech International SA (LOGN.SW) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $146.01 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $141.83 million, or $0.92 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Logitech International SA reported adjusted earnings of $188.16 million or $1.26 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4% to $1.147 billion from $1.088 billion last year.



Logitech International SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $146.01 Mln. vs. $141.83 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.98 vs. $0.92 last year. -Revenue: $1.147 Bln vs. $1.088 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News