

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart (WMT) has entered a multi-year partnership with Major League Soccer - MLS and the Leagues Cup, marking a major strategic step in expanding its engagement with soccer fans across North America.



This collaboration strengthens Walmart's investment in the sport and reinforces its commitment to connecting with one of the most dynamic and diverse fan bases.



Through this deal, Walmart will enhance the fan experience across multiple touchpoints, including stadiums, digital platforms, and retail outlets. From watch parties to curated merchandise, fans can expect immersive and convenient ways to engage with the game.



The partnership also includes several key initiatives aimed at enhancing fan engagement. Walmart will be prominently featured throughout the 2025 Leagues Cup tournament, which runs through August 31 and includes 18 MLS and LIGA MX clubs. Beginning in 2026, Saturdays will showcase exclusive MLS storytelling content to spotlight marquee matchups and enrich the fan experience. MLS will also introduce a custom Creator Network, bringing together influencers, players, and designers to deliver behind-the-scenes content that highlights Walmart's role in the sport. Additionally, Walmart will activate both online and in-person experiences at major events, ensuring ongoing, multi-channel connections with fans throughout the season.



Walmart CMO William White stated the initiative is about more than sports - it's about celebrating a growing cultural movement and giving fans more ways to personally connect with the game.



MLS EVP and CRO Carter Ladd emphasized that this partnership helps redefine sports fandom by providing authentic experiences and retail moments tailored to the diverse soccer community.



Additionally, Walmart has launched a curated online hub at Walmart.com/Soccer, featuring team merchandise, tailgating gear, and seasonal fan-favorite products, reinforcing its long-term commitment to soccer and its supporters.



WMT currently trades at $98.54, or 0.95% higher on the NYSE.



