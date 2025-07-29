

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stryker's (SYK) Inari Medical has unveiled the next-generation InThrill Thrombectomy System, marking the first dedicated solution for small vessel and arteriovenous or AV access clot removal.



This 8 French over-the-wire system includes the InThrill catheter and sheath, delivering rapid, full-lumen clot extraction with enhanced features such as greater radial force, a single open mouth for optimized clot capture, internal struts for even clot distribution, and improved ergonomic design.



The system was first commercially used on May 19, 2025, by Dr. Joshua Pinter and Dr. Anish Ghodadra at UPMC. They noted significant improvements in thrombectomy effectiveness and consistency, crediting the device with transforming AV access treatment.



Inari Medical President Tim Lanier emphasized that the launch demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to addressing real-world vascular challenges and advancing tools for physicians.



SYK currently trades at $401.03 or 0.09% higher on the NYSE.



