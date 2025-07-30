

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Elon Musk's Boring Company and Tennessee Governor Bill Lee have announced plans to construct a 10-mile underground transit system dubbed the Music City Loop linking downtown Nashville and its convention center to the Nashville International Airport.



The project will be entirely privately funded by The Boring Company and unnamed partners. A public review process is set to begin, during which officials will evaluate possible routes, gather community feedback, and finalize details. If approved, construction could begin within the next year, with the first phase potentially operational by fall 2026.



This would mark the second operational loop system for the Boring Company, following its Las Vegas installation beneath the convention center. That project, which uses Teslas to transport riders, has reportedly handled over 3 million trips and recently received a 99.57% safety rating from federal transportation agencies.



The Boring Company was launched in 2017 with the goal of addressing urban traffic congestion through underground tunnels. While initially promoting ambitious visions such as high-speed hyperloop travel, many of those plans have been scaled back or abandoned.



Similar proposals in Los Angeles and Chicago were shelved due to public resistance, and employee safety concerns have surfaced, citing dangerous working conditions during rapid tunnel development.



Despite those setbacks, Tennessee officials say Nashville was chosen for its economic growth, infrastructure focus, and openness to innovation.



Supporters claim the tunnel will ease traffic, reduce surface road congestion, and create local jobs without using taxpayer funds. Critics remain cautious, pointing to the company's history of overpromising and inconsistent delivery.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News