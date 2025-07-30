

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republic Services (RSG) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $550 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $512 million, or $1.62 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Republic Services reported adjusted earnings of $556 million or $1.77 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.75 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $4.24 billion from $4.05 billion last year.



Republic Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $550 Mln. vs. $512 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.75 vs. $1.62 last year. -Revenue: $4.24 Bln vs. $4.05 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.82 - $6.90 Full year revenue guidance: $16.68 - $16.75B



