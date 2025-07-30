Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 29 juillet/July 2025) - Great Northern Energy Metals Inc. (GNEM) has announced a name and symbol change to American Atomics Inc. (NUKE).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol and with a new CUSIP number on July 31 , 2025.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the end of business on July 30, 2025. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

_________________________________

Great Northern Energy Metals Inc. (GNEM) a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole en American Atomics Inc. (NUKE).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et symbole, et avec un nouveau numéro CUSIP, le 31 juillet 2025.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 30 juillet 2025. Les négociants sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date Effective: Le 31 juillet/July 2025 Old Symbol/Vieux Symbole: GNEM New Symbol/Nouveau Symbole: NUKE New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP: 024030 10 8 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN: CA 024030 10 8 9 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 39101C109/CA39101C1095

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)