Sanofi: Sanofi's SAR446523, a GPRC5D monoclonal antibody, earns orphan drug designation in the US for multiple myeloma

Sanofi's SAR446523, a GPRC5D monoclonal antibody, earns orphan drug designation in the US for multiple myeloma

Designation granted for IgG1-based GPRC5D monoclonal antibody for the potential treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma





Paris, July 30, 2025. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation to SAR446523, an IgG1-based Antibody-Dependent Cellular Cytotoxicity-enhanced (ADCC) monoclonal antibody (mAb) targeting G-protein coupled receptor family C group 5 member D (GPRC5D) for the potential treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (R/R MM). GPRC5D is highly expressed on plasma cells in MM patients, with low expression in healthy tissues. The FDA grants orphan drug designation to investigational therapies addressing rare medical diseases or conditions that affect fewer than 200,000 people in the US.

"The orphan drug designation is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to develop innovative treatments in multiple myeloma," saidAlyssa Johnsen, MD, PhD, Global Therapeutic Area Head, Immunology and Oncology Development at Sanofi. "This underscores our commitment to multiple myeloma, a disease for which we have acquired strong expertise with the development of another widely used and approved immunotherapy treatment."

The safety and efficacy of SAR446523 has not been evaluated by any regulatory authority and is still under investigation.

About SAR446523

SAR446523 is an investigational IgG1-based mAb designed to target GPRC5D, which is highly expressed on plasma cells, with an engineered fragment crystallizable domain to enhance antibody dependent cell-mediated cytotoxicity. This innovative approach aims to improve the efficacy of treatment for MM, a rare and challenging cancer of plasma cells. Subcutaneous SAR446523 is currently being evaluated in an ongoing phase 1, first-in-human study in patients with R/R MM (clinical study identifier: NCT06630806 (https://clinicaltrials.gov/study/NCT06630806?term=NCT06630806&rank=1)). SAR4465523 originates from Sanofi Research in Vitry-sur-Seine, France.

About multiple myeloma

Multiple myeloma is considered a rare disease, yet MM is the second most common hematologic malignancy with more than 180,000 people diagnosed with MM each year, globally. Despite available treatments, MM remains an incurable malignancy with an estimated 62% five-year survival rate for newly diagnosed patients. There is a need for new frontline therapeutic options for all patients, especially for those who are transplant ineligible, due to high attrition rates in subsequent lines of therapy. Since MM does not have a cure, most patients will relapse and stop responding to therapies they have received.

At Sanofi, we are building on a long-standing commitment to oncology as we continue to chase the miracles of science to improve the lives of those living with cancer. We are committed to transforming cancer care by developing innovative, first and best-in-class immunological and targeted therapies for rare and difficult-to-treat cancers with high unmet need.

For more information on MM clinical studies, please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov (http://www.clinicaltrials.gov).

About Sanofi

Sanofi is an R&D driven, AI-powered biopharma company committed to improving people's lives and delivering compelling growth. We apply our deep understanding of the immune system to invent medicines and vaccines that treat and protect millions of people around the world, with an innovative pipeline that could benefit millions more. Our team is guided by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives; this inspires us to drive progress and deliver positive impact for our people and the communities we serve, by addressing the most urgent healthcare, environmental, and societal challenges of our time.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

