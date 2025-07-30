Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 30.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 566480 | ISIN: DE0005664809 | Ticker-Symbol: EVT
Xetra
29.07.25 | 17:35
7,400 Euro
-0,54 % -0,040
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
EVOTEC SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVOTEC SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,6507,74407:35
7,6427,69807:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.07.2025 07:22 Uhr
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sandoz Group: Sandoz signs non-binding term sheet with Evotec SE to acquire its Just-Evotec Biologics in-house development and manufacturing capabilities in Toulouse, France

Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules

MEDIA RELEASE

  • Proposed transaction would seamlessly align with Sandoz strategic objective of capitalizing on projected USD 300 billion biosimilar market opportunity over next 10 years[1]
  • Intended acquisition would reinforce in-house biosimilar development and manufacturing capabilities, while creating additional strategic flexibility
  • Sandoz would acquire Just-Evotec Biologics (JEB) activities in Toulouse, France, including proprietary platform for integrated development and advanced continuous manufacturing

Basel, July 30, 2025 Sandoz (SIX:SDZ/OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in generic and biosimilar medicines, announced today that it has signed a non-binding term sheet with Evotec SE. This paves the way for Sandoz to potentially acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding equity interests of Just-Evotec Biologics EU SAS for an amount of around USD 300 million, which owns the J.POD biologics development and manufacturing facility in Toulouse, France.

Richard Saynor, CEO of Sandoz, said: "We aim to capitalize on the projected USD 300 billion biosimilar market opportunity over the next decade. The intended acquisition is fully in line with our strategy to reinforce in-house biosimilar capabilities, while creating additional strategic flexibility. Following successful completion, the Toulouse site would be used to develop and manufacture Sandoz biosimilars. JEB's fully automated and high throughput technology platform will help us move faster, scale smarter, and maintain high quality while keeping costs under control."

Sandoz and Evotec SE will now work to negotiate details of the contracts and carry out the relevant works-council consultation processes, as well as the mandatory employee bid process in France. Closing the proposed transaction will be subject to finalizing the contracts and obtaining all necessary approvals. Further details of the terms cannot be shared at this stage and will only be disclosed after successful signing of the contracts.

Just-Evotec Biologics has been a key strategic partner for Sandoz since 2023. The proposed acquisition would complement previously announced investments in Sandoz biosimilar manufacturing and development sites. The planned investment would be in line with existing Sandoz capital-expenditure commitments related to Sandoz operations in Europe.

Upon completion of the proposed transaction, JEB employees would transfer with the acquired entity and would become part of the Sandoz Group. JEB brings an advanced and integrated continuous manufacturing platform with automation that enables manufacturing to run continuously end-to-end.

  1. Based on March 2025 data from IPD Analytics Evaluate Pharma, covering the period 2026-2035.

About Sandoz agreement with JEB

In May 2023, Sandoz and JEB announced a strategic partnership that supports the company's portfolio expansion and continued development of its early-stage biosimilar pipeline by providing access to JEB's highly-efficient drug substance development platform. The proprietary fully automated and high throughput technology platform allows Sandoz to continue to build out its own integrated drug substance development and manufacturing network.

JEB is also developing an integrated continuous manufacturing platform with automation that enables the manufacturing process to run continuously end-to-end, resulting in enhanced efficiency and cost-effectiveness.

In July 2024, Sandoz secured long-term commercial supply access to JEB's biosimilars manufacturing facility in Toulouse, France. In addition, Sandoz secured resource capacity for drug substance development of additional molecules starting in 2025. JEB will also enable the implementation of its design capability and continuous manufacturing technology at Sandoz.

DISCLAIMER
This Media Release contains forward-looking statements, which offer no guarantee with regard to future performance. These statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside of the control of Sandoz. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement, and Sandoz undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

ABOUT SANDOZ
Sandoz (SIX: SDZ; OTCQX: SDZNY) is the global leader in generic and biosimilar medicines, with a growth strategy driven by its Purpose: pioneering access for patients. More than 20,000 people of 100 nationalities work together to ensure 900 million patient treatments are provided by Sandoz, generating substantial global healthcare savings and an even larger social impact. Its leading portfolio of approximately 1,300 products addresses diseases from the common cold to cancer. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Sandoz traces its heritage back to 1886. Its history of breakthroughs includes Calcium Sandoz in 1929, the world's first oral penicillin in 1951, and the world's first biosimilar in 2006. In 2024, Sandoz recorded net sales of USD 10.4 billion.

CONTACTS
Global Media Relations contactsInvestor Relations contacts
Global.MediaRelations@sandoz.com (mailto:Global.MediaRelations@sandoz.com)Investor.Relations@sandoz.com (mailto:Investor.Relations@sandoz.com)
Alexis Kalomparis
+41 792 790285		Craig Marks
+44 7818 942 383
Joerg E. Allgaeuer
+49 171 838 4838		Rupreet Sandhu
+41 79 410 5472

Attachment

  • Media release_Sandoz TS Just-Evotec_25-07-30 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/85b4f5c4-f69d-4bed-bb95-583cbb34a37a)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.