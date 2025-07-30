Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 30.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Daten-Boom frisst Energie - Uran ist die Antwort!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 566480 | ISIN: DE0005664809 | Ticker-Symbol: EVT
Xetra
29.07.25 | 17:35
7,400 Euro
-0,54 % -0,040
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
MDAX
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
EVOTEC SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVOTEC SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,8147,82208:34
7,8007,80808:35
ACCESS Newswire
30.07.2025 07:50 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Evotec SE and Sandoz AG Planning Potential Sale of Just - Evotec Biologics Toulouse Site

HAMBURG, DE / ACCESS Newswire / July 30, 2025 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480; NASDAQ:EVO) announces the signing of a non-binding agreement with Sandoz AG (SIX:SDZ)(OTCQX:SDZNY) regarding the potential sale of Just - Evotec Biologics EU in Toulouse, France, for a consideration of about US$ 300 m in cash. In addition, the planned transaction terms include further technology related consideration, future development revenues, milestones and product royalties.

Under the proposed terms of the transaction, Sandoz would assume full ownership of the Just - Evotec Biologics Toulouse site, while Evotec would retain short-, mid-, and long-term economic upside through revenue, milestones and royalty optionality.

The planned deal would immediately improve Evotec's revenue mix, profit margins, and capital efficiency. Closing of the planned transaction remains subject to the completion of the relevant information and consultation processes with its employees and their representatives, final contractual agreements and to meeting regulatory requirements.

- End of the ad hoc release -

Contact: Volker Braun, EVP Head of Global Investor Relations & ESG, Evotec SE, Manfred Eigen Campus, Essener Bogen 7, 22419 Hamburg, Germany, Phone: +49(0)151 1940 5058 (m), volker.braun@evotec.com

SOURCEW: Evotec SE



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/evotec-se-and-sandoz-ag-planning-potential-sale-of-just-evotec-biolog-1054630

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.