Das Instrument PG81 US72651A2078 PLAINS GP HLDGF LP UTS A EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.07.2025

The instrument PG81 US72651A2078 PLAINS GP HLDGF LP UTS A EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 31.07.2025



Das Instrument 5Y2 PLDINPL00011 DINO POLSKA S.A. ZY -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.07.2025

The instrument 5Y2 PLDINPL00011 DINO POLSKA S.A. ZY -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 31.07.2025



Das Instrument 64K GB0009390070 VOLEX PLC LS -,25 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.07.2025

The instrument 64K GB0009390070 VOLEX PLC LS -,25 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 31.07.2025



Das Instrument XW7 AU000000XST7 XSTATE RES LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.07.2025

The instrument XW7 AU000000XST7 XSTATE RES LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 31.07.2025



Das Instrument DOU DE000BEAU7Y1 DOUGLAS AG INH O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 30.07.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 31.07.2025

The instrument DOU DE000BEAU7Y1 DOUGLAS AG INH O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 30.07.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 31.07.2025





