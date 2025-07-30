Bodycote Plc - Extension of Share Buyback Programme

Bodycote plc ("Company"), the world's leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services, today confirms its intention to further extend its share buyback programme, as originally announced on 15 March 2024 ('Programme'), by a further £30 million resulting in a total maximum aggregate consideration of £120 million being allocated to the Programme.

Having completed the third £30 million tranche on 9 July 2025, the Company has now entered into a further agreement with Jefferies International Limited ("Jefferies") to execute an additional £30 million share buyback as an extension to the original Programme (the 'Extended Programme') to start immediately. Under this arrangement, Jefferies will carry out on-market purchases of ordinary shares. Jefferies will make its trading decisions in relation to the Extended Programme independently of, and uninfluenced by, the Company. Purchases may continue during any close period to which the Company is subject during the Extended Programme.

The Extended Programme will otherwise continue to be subject to the same parameters, and for the same purpose, as set out in the Company's original share buyback announcement issued on 15 March 2024, in particular with respect to the volume of shares that can be traded. The maximum number of shares which can be repurchased under the Programme is currently 17,949,908. The Extended Programme will be conducted at all times within the limits of the applicable authority granted by shareholders at the 2025 AGM to repurchase the Company's ordinary shares in issue. It is anticipated that the Extended Programme will end no later than end January 2026. The sole purpose of the Extended Programme is to reduce the Company's share capital and accordingly, the purchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

This Extended Programme will be conducted in accordance with the Company's general authority to repurchase Ordinary Shares, Chapter 9 of the FCA's Listing Rules, and in accordance with the parameters prescribed by the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 (as it forms part of UK law pursuant to the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018). Share purchases in relation to the Extended Programme will be carried out on the open market via the London Stock Exchange and/or other recognised investment exchange(s) for the purposes of section 693 of the Companies Act 2006 and may be made from time to time depending on market conditions, share price, trading volume and other factors. Purchases may continue during any closed period to which the Company is subject during the engagement period.

About Bodycote

Bodycote is the world's largest provider of thermal processing services with a global footprint. Through Specialist Technologies and Precision Heat Treatment, Bodycote improves the properties of metals and alloys, extending the life of vital components for a wide range of industries, including Aerospace, Defence, Automotive, Power Generation, Oil & Gas, Construction, Medical and Transportation. Customers have entrusted their products to Bodycote's care for more than 50 years. For more information, visit www.bodycote.com .

