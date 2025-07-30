Rio Tinto (LSE:RIO) (ASX:RIO):

6% CuEq production uplift YoY, delivering on strategy through focus on our four objectives

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said: "We are delivering very resilient financial results with an improving operational performance helped by our increasingly diversified portfolio. Underlying EBITDA of $11.5 billion and operating cash flow of $6.9 billion, despite a 13% lower iron ore price, demonstrate the growing contribution from our Aluminium and Copper businesses and our Pilbara operations' strong recovery from the four cyclones in the first quarter. We are reporting underlying earnings of $4.8 billion (after taxes and government royalties of $4.8 billion).

"Our strong cash flow enables us to maintain our practice of a 50% interim payout with a $2.4 billion ordinary dividend, as we continue our disciplined investment in profitable growth while retaining a strong balance sheet.

"We are well positioned to generate value from our best-in-class project execution, together with growing demand for our products, now and over the coming decades. We remain on track to deliver strong mid-term production growth, with solid foundations in place and a diverse pipeline of options for the future."

1. Executive Summary

We're pleased to have announced Simon Trott as Chief Executive with effect from 25 August 2025.

with effect from 25 August 2025. Very resilient financials with stable net cash generated from operating activities of $6.9 billion and underlying EBITDA of $11.5 billion, despite a 13% lower iron ore price 1 and the impact of the cyclones in Q1, underpinned by our improving operational performance, diversifying portfolio and a rising contribution from our Aluminium and Copper businesses.

with stable net cash generated from operating activities of $6.9 billion and underlying EBITDA of $11.5 billion, despite a 13% lower iron ore price and the impact of the cyclones in Q1, underpinned by our improving operational performance, diversifying portfolio and a rising contribution from our Aluminium and Copper businesses. Profit after tax attributable to owners of Rio Tinto of $4.5 billion (referred to as "net earnings" throughout this release).

attributable to owners of Rio Tinto of $4.5 billion (referred to as "net earnings" throughout this release). Interim ordinary dividend of $2.4 billion, a 50% payout, in line with our practice.

of $2.4 billion, a 50% payout, in line with our practice. Successful delivery of projects: Simandou first shipment accelerated to around November 2025, Western Range iron ore opened on time and on budget and construction commenced at Hope Downs 2and Brockman Syncline 1 following receipt of all necessary approvals. Arcadium Lithium acquisition closed ahead of schedule in March and we enriched our lithium pipeline through two new agreements in Chile with Codelco and ENAMI2

Six months ended 30 June 2025 2024 Change Net cash generated from operating activities (US$ millions) 6,924 7,056 (2)% Purchases of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (US$ millions) 4,734 4,018 18% Free cash flow3 (US$ millions) 1,962 2,843 (31)% Consolidated sales revenue (US$ millions) 26,873 26,802 Underlying EBITDA3 (US$ millions) 11,547 12,093 (5)% Underlying earnings3 4,807 5,750 (16)% Profit after tax attributable to owners of Rio Tinto (net earnings) (US$ millions) 4,528 5,808 (22)% Underlying earnings per share (EPS)3 (US cents) 296.0 354.3 (16)% Ordinary dividend per share (US cents) 148.0 177.0 (16)% Underlying return on capital employed (ROCE)3 14% 19% At 30 June

2025 At 31 December

2024 Net debt3 (US$ millions) 14,597 5,491 166% 1 On a Free on Board (FOB) basis. 2 Subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions. 3 This financial performance indicator is a non-IFRS (as defined below) measure which is reconciled to directly comparable IFRS financial measures (non-IFRS measures). It is used internally by management to assess the performance of the business and is therefore considered relevant to readers of this document. It is presented here to give more clarity around the underlying business performance of the Group's operations. For more information on our use of non-IFRS financial measures in this report, see the section entitled "Alternative performance measures" (APMs) and the detailed reconciliations on pages 65 to 71. Our financial results are prepared in accordance with IFRS see page 37 for further information.

2. Progress against our four objectives

Best Operator

Safety: remains our top priority. We are committed to having a safe work environment, preventing catastrophic events and injuries.

0.39 All Injury Frequency Rate (AIFR).

Improving operational performance: The Safe Production System (SPS) rolled out at 36 sites. Bauxite: Record H1 production as Amrun and Gove continue to outperform. Copper: 54% YoY increase in production at Oyu Tolgoi in H1 with SPS building in long-term capability through the underground ramp-up. Iron Ore Pilbara: Strongest Q2 production since 2018; 5Mtpa system capacity uplift from SPS in place, however utilisation restricted for the period affected by the cyclones.



Impeccable ESG

Decarbonisation: on track to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030 relative to our 2018 equity emissions baseline 1 . Committed to helping our customers and suppliers achieve net zero by 2050. CO2 emissions: 15.6 Mt CO2e scope 1 2 emissions in H1 2025 equivalent to 14% vs 2018 baseline. Spend: $72 million capital expenditure and $181 million operational expenditure. Pacific Aluminium: we delivered the third tranche of our Gladstone operations energy solution, signing two new agreements to purchase 90% of the solar (600MWac) and battery storage (600MW/ 2,400MWh) capacity to be installed by Edify Energy. Pilbara iron ore: NeoSmelt technology to produce low-emission iron, joined by Woodside Energy and Mitsui Iron Ore Development together with A$19.8 million from Australian Renewable Energy Agency.

on track to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030 relative to our 2018 equity emissions baseline . Committed to helping our customers and suppliers achieve net zero by 2050. Modern Slavery Statement: published in May, refers an independent Human Rights Impact Assessment in Guinea and details steps taken to address the recommendations. The report highlights our commitment to preventing modern slavery within our operations and supply chains.

Excel in development

We continue to make significant progress:

Simandou: first shipment accelerated to around November 2025.

first shipment accelerated to around November 2025. Pilbara: Western Range: officially opened in June, on time and on budget.

officially opened in June, on time and on budget. Pilbara: Brockman Syncline 1 Hope Downs 2: following Traditional Owner support, received all necessary State and Federal Government approvals by June. Commencement of main construction works now enabled.

following Traditional Owner support, received all necessary State and Federal Government approvals by June. Commencement of main construction works now enabled. Lithium: completed acquisition of Arcadium for $6.7 billion2 in March; integration of Rio Tinto Lithium is on track; enriched our lithium pipeline through two new agreements in Chile with Codelco and ENAMI3

Social licence

We continue to strive to deepen trust and relationships, particularly with Indigenous peoples as we invest in cultural knowledge.

Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP): co-management agreement signed in May with PKKP, providing the overarching framework for Rio Tinto's iron ore operations on PKKP Country and formalises how they engage on proposals affecting heritage and social surroundings throughout the mine lifecycle. It will ensure knowledge-sharing and joint design are at the centre of Rio Tinto's operations on PKKP Country.

co-management agreement signed in May with PKKP, providing the overarching framework for Rio Tinto's iron ore operations on PKKP Country and formalises how they engage on proposals affecting heritage and social surroundings throughout the mine lifecycle. It will ensure knowledge-sharing and joint design are at the centre of Rio Tinto's operations on PKKP Country. Pilbara Western Range: First project with co-designed Social, Cultural and Heritage Management Plan with the Yinhawangka Traditional Owners.

We have adjusted our 2018 baseline and 2023 emissions to exclude emissions reductions achieved by divesting assets and allow increases associated with acquisitions. In 2023, we restated prior year emissions numbers and our 2018 baseline following an update to our GHG reporting methodology. Further detail on these changes in reporting is available in our Scope 1, 2 and 3 Emissions Calculation Methodology. This includes $6.3 billion paid to Arcadium's shareholders, $0.4 billion paid to their convertible loan note holders. Subject to regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.

The 2025 half year results release is available here

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Rio Tinto's Group Company Secretary.

LEI: 213800YOEO5OQ72G2R82

Classification: 3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250729862537/en/

Contacts:

Please direct all enquiries to media.enquiries@riotinto.com

Media Relations, United Kingdom

Matthew Klar

M +44 7796 630 637

David Outhwaite

M +44 7787 597 493

Media Relations,

Australia

Matt Chambers

M +61 433 525 739

Bruce Tobin

M +61 419 103 454

Rachel Pupazzoni

M +61 438 875 469

Media Relations,

Canada

Simon Letendre

M +1 514 796 4973

Malika Cherry

M +1 418 592 7293

Vanessa Damha

M +1 514 715 2152

Media Relations,

US

Jesse Riseborough

M +1 202 394 9480

Investor Relations,

United Kingdom

Rachel Arellano

M: +44 7584 609 644

David Ovington

M +44 7920 010 978

Laura Brooks

M +44 7826 942 797

Weiwei Hu

M +44 7825 907 230

Investor Relations,

Australia

Tom Gallop

M +61 439 353 948

Phoebe Lee

M +61 413 557 780

Rio Tinto plc

6 St James's Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885

Rio Tinto Limited

Level 43, 120 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404

riotinto.com

Category: General