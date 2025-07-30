

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Kion Group AG (KGX.DE) on Wednesday revealed higher second quarter income, helped by a 33 percent rise in order intakes, especially in the Supply Chain Solutions segment. Revenues, however, fell 6 percent from last year. The company also reiterated its outlook for fiscal 2025.



The German manufacturer of materials handling equipment reported net income of 95 million euros in the second quarter, 34 percent higher than 71 million euros in the same period last year. Basic earnings per share climbed 39 percent to 0.72 euro from 0.52 euro in the previous-year quarter.



During the three-month period, revenue however, fell 6 percent to 2.71 billion euros from 2.88 billion euros in the second quarter of 2024.



According to the company, second-quarter adjusted EBIT declined 14 percent to 189 million euros from 220 million euros in the prior-year quarter. The adjusted EBIT margin also fell to 7.0 percent from 7.7 percent a year ago.



Kion Group said that during the second quarter, order intake increased 33 percent to 3.50 billion euros from 2.64 billion euros in the simultaneous quarter last year.



Looking ahead, the company reaffirmed its fiscal 2025 outlook of revenue between 10.90 billion euros and 11.70 billion euros and adjusted EBIT in the 720 million euros and 870 million euros range.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News