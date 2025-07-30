Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 30.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Millionen-Käufe in Bitcoin & Altcoins - ohne Wallet, ohne Risiko? Jetzt wird's spannend
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
30.07.2025 08:33 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
30-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
 
  
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
  
 
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 29 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), 
purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as 
set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. 
 
  
 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                             50,000 
  
 
Highest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             339.00p 
  
 
Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 
                             329.20p 
  
 
Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 
                             334.4274p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,921,322 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,125,128.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 29/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 334.4274

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
725               339.00      08:14:53          00076413817TRLO0      XLON 
 
643               337.80      08:18:00          00076413984TRLO0      XLON 
 
723               337.80      08:23:35          00076414154TRLO0      XLON 
 
28                336.80      08:40:19          00076414692TRLO0      XLON 
 
265               337.80      08:50:45          00076415008TRLO0      XLON 
 
39                338.40      08:55:40          00076415170TRLO0      XLON 
 
720               338.40      08:58:40          00076415276TRLO0      XLON 
 
32                337.80      08:58:56          00076415284TRLO0      XLON 
 
396               337.80      09:00:46          00076415356TRLO0      XLON 
 
686               337.80      09:00:46          00076415357TRLO0      XLON 
 
670               337.00      09:00:47          00076415358TRLO0      XLON 
 
1200               337.00      09:00:47          00076415359TRLO0      XLON 
 
747               335.80      09:24:11          00076415995TRLO0      XLON 
 
715               335.00      09:49:07          00076416874TRLO0      XLON 
 
750               334.40      10:17:58          00076417971TRLO0      XLON 
 
685               334.20      10:17:58          00076417972TRLO0      XLON 
 
200               334.20      10:28:17          00076418375TRLO0      XLON 
 
17                334.20      10:45:11          00076418822TRLO0      XLON 
 
5                334.20      10:45:11          00076418823TRLO0      XLON 
 
606               334.20      10:45:11          00076418824TRLO0      XLON 
 
622               333.60      11:01:40          00076419378TRLO0      XLON 
 
657               333.60      11:01:40          00076419379TRLO0      XLON 
 
723               333.80      11:04:55          00076419434TRLO0      XLON 
 
21                333.20      11:28:56          00076419956TRLO0      XLON 
 
161               333.20      11:30:57          00076419987TRLO0      XLON 
 
457               333.20      11:35:00          00076420060TRLO0      XLON 
 
748               333.20      11:35:00          00076420061TRLO0      XLON 
 
22                334.00      12:06:41          00076421062TRLO0      XLON 
 
679               334.00      12:06:41          00076421063TRLO0      XLON 
 
642               333.60      12:06:45          00076421084TRLO0      XLON 
 
95                333.60      12:06:45          00076421085TRLO0      XLON 
 
661               335.60      12:17:37          00076421340TRLO0      XLON 
 
22                335.60      12:17:37          00076421341TRLO0      XLON 
 
33                335.60      12:17:37          00076421342TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               336.00      12:17:56          00076421346TRLO0      XLON 
 
252               336.00      12:17:56          00076421347TRLO0      XLON 
 
622               335.60      12:17:58          00076421350TRLO0      XLON 
 
217               334.40      12:20:12          00076421462TRLO0      XLON 
 
400               334.40      12:20:12          00076421463TRLO0      XLON 
 
384               334.40      12:20:12          00076421464TRLO0      XLON 
 
1082               334.60      12:20:12          00076421465TRLO0      XLON 
 
620               334.60      12:20:12          00076421466TRLO0      XLON 
 
668               335.20      12:43:22          00076422263TRLO0      XLON 
 
257               336.40      12:44:27          00076422380TRLO0      XLON 
 
728               336.40      12:48:22          00076422683TRLO0      XLON 
 
20                336.40      12:49:04          00076422733TRLO0      XLON 
 
10                336.20      12:55:22          00076422935TRLO0      XLON 
 
600               336.20      12:55:22          00076422936TRLO0      XLON 
 
695               337.00      13:05:07          00076423241TRLO0      XLON 
 
744               337.20      13:08:31          00076423310TRLO0      XLON 
 
753               336.40      13:12:36          00076423544TRLO0      XLON 
 
433               337.60      13:27:43          00076423980TRLO0      XLON 
 
69                337.60      13:27:43          00076423981TRLO0      XLON 
 
175               337.60      13:27:43          00076423982TRLO0      XLON 
 
711               337.60      13:27:43          00076423983TRLO0      XLON 
 
24                337.80      13:33:02          00076424211TRLO0      XLON 
 
1046               337.80      13:33:02          00076424212TRLO0      XLON 
 
40                337.80      13:33:02          00076424213TRLO0      XLON 
 
677               337.40      13:37:23          00076424362TRLO0      XLON 
 
702               336.40      13:41:27          00076424511TRLO0      XLON 
 
131               335.80      13:43:34          00076424605TRLO0      XLON 
 
925               335.80      13:43:34          00076424606TRLO0      XLON 
 
484               335.20      13:59:52          00076425400TRLO0      XLON 
 
125               335.20      13:59:52          00076425401TRLO0      XLON 
 
752               335.00      14:00:58          00076425417TRLO0      XLON 
 
672               334.00      14:04:17          00076425516TRLO0      XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 30, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.