Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 30-Jul-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 29 July 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 50,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 339.00p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 329.20p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 334.4274p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 8,921,322 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 180,125,128.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 29/07/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 334.4274

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 725 339.00 08:14:53 00076413817TRLO0 XLON 643 337.80 08:18:00 00076413984TRLO0 XLON 723 337.80 08:23:35 00076414154TRLO0 XLON 28 336.80 08:40:19 00076414692TRLO0 XLON 265 337.80 08:50:45 00076415008TRLO0 XLON 39 338.40 08:55:40 00076415170TRLO0 XLON 720 338.40 08:58:40 00076415276TRLO0 XLON 32 337.80 08:58:56 00076415284TRLO0 XLON 396 337.80 09:00:46 00076415356TRLO0 XLON 686 337.80 09:00:46 00076415357TRLO0 XLON 670 337.00 09:00:47 00076415358TRLO0 XLON 1200 337.00 09:00:47 00076415359TRLO0 XLON 747 335.80 09:24:11 00076415995TRLO0 XLON 715 335.00 09:49:07 00076416874TRLO0 XLON 750 334.40 10:17:58 00076417971TRLO0 XLON 685 334.20 10:17:58 00076417972TRLO0 XLON 200 334.20 10:28:17 00076418375TRLO0 XLON 17 334.20 10:45:11 00076418822TRLO0 XLON 5 334.20 10:45:11 00076418823TRLO0 XLON 606 334.20 10:45:11 00076418824TRLO0 XLON 622 333.60 11:01:40 00076419378TRLO0 XLON 657 333.60 11:01:40 00076419379TRLO0 XLON 723 333.80 11:04:55 00076419434TRLO0 XLON 21 333.20 11:28:56 00076419956TRLO0 XLON 161 333.20 11:30:57 00076419987TRLO0 XLON 457 333.20 11:35:00 00076420060TRLO0 XLON 748 333.20 11:35:00 00076420061TRLO0 XLON 22 334.00 12:06:41 00076421062TRLO0 XLON 679 334.00 12:06:41 00076421063TRLO0 XLON 642 333.60 12:06:45 00076421084TRLO0 XLON 95 333.60 12:06:45 00076421085TRLO0 XLON 661 335.60 12:17:37 00076421340TRLO0 XLON 22 335.60 12:17:37 00076421341TRLO0 XLON 33 335.60 12:17:37 00076421342TRLO0 XLON 400 336.00 12:17:56 00076421346TRLO0 XLON 252 336.00 12:17:56 00076421347TRLO0 XLON 622 335.60 12:17:58 00076421350TRLO0 XLON 217 334.40 12:20:12 00076421462TRLO0 XLON 400 334.40 12:20:12 00076421463TRLO0 XLON 384 334.40 12:20:12 00076421464TRLO0 XLON 1082 334.60 12:20:12 00076421465TRLO0 XLON 620 334.60 12:20:12 00076421466TRLO0 XLON 668 335.20 12:43:22 00076422263TRLO0 XLON 257 336.40 12:44:27 00076422380TRLO0 XLON 728 336.40 12:48:22 00076422683TRLO0 XLON 20 336.40 12:49:04 00076422733TRLO0 XLON 10 336.20 12:55:22 00076422935TRLO0 XLON 600 336.20 12:55:22 00076422936TRLO0 XLON 695 337.00 13:05:07 00076423241TRLO0 XLON 744 337.20 13:08:31 00076423310TRLO0 XLON 753 336.40 13:12:36 00076423544TRLO0 XLON 433 337.60 13:27:43 00076423980TRLO0 XLON 69 337.60 13:27:43 00076423981TRLO0 XLON 175 337.60 13:27:43 00076423982TRLO0 XLON 711 337.60 13:27:43 00076423983TRLO0 XLON 24 337.80 13:33:02 00076424211TRLO0 XLON 1046 337.80 13:33:02 00076424212TRLO0 XLON 40 337.80 13:33:02 00076424213TRLO0 XLON 677 337.40 13:37:23 00076424362TRLO0 XLON 702 336.40 13:41:27 00076424511TRLO0 XLON 131 335.80 13:43:34 00076424605TRLO0 XLON 925 335.80 13:43:34 00076424606TRLO0 XLON 484 335.20 13:59:52 00076425400TRLO0 XLON 125 335.20 13:59:52 00076425401TRLO0 XLON 752 335.00 14:00:58 00076425417TRLO0 XLON 672 334.00 14:04:17 00076425516TRLO0 XLON

