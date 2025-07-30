

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (DSE.F) Wednesday reported income before taxes of 44.794 billion yen for the first quarter, higher than 38.020 billion yen in the comparable quarter a year ago.



Operating income increased to 36.177 billion yen from 35.115 billion yen in the prior year.



Net profit rose to 31.237 billion yen from 23.993 billion last year.



Net operating revenue for the quarter grew 4.1% to 155.252 billion yen from 149.139 billion yen in the previous year.



The company said its base income, the sum of ordinary income of Wealth Management Division, Securities Asset Management, and Real Estate Asset Management rose 10.3% to 34.1 billion yen.



