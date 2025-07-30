

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British drug major GSK plc (GSK, GSK.L) reported Wednesday higher profit in its second quarter with slight growth in sales. Further, the company said it is confident for delivery of 2025 guidance towards top of given range.



In the second quarter, profit before tax climbed 26 percent to 1.89 billion pounds from last year's 1.50 billion pounds. Earnings per share were 35.5 pence, up 23 percent from 28.5 pence a year ago.



Core profit before tax was 2.50 billion pounds, compared to 2.36 billion pounds a year ago. Core earnings per share were 46.5 pence, up from 43.4 pence last year.



Total sales for the quarter edged up 1 percent to 7.986 billion pounds from 7.884 billion pounds a year ago. At constant exchange rates, sales grew 6 percent.



Further, the Board has declared a second interim dividend for for the second quarter of 16 pence per share, higher than 15 pence per share last year. The expected dividend for 2025 is 64 pence per share.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, GSK now expects core earnings per share and core operating profit to increase towards the top end of previous range of 6 percent to 8 percent, and turnover to grow towards the top end of range of previous range of 3 percent to 5 percent, all at constant exchange rates.



Emma Walmsley, Chief Executive Officer, GSK, said, 'GSK's strong momentum in 2025 continues with another quarter of excellent performance driven mainly by Specialty Medicines, our largest business, with double-digit sales growth in Respiratory, Immunology & Inflammation, Oncology and HIV. We also continue to make very good progress in R&D..... With all this, we now expect to be towards the top end of our financial guidance for 2025 and remain confident in our long-term outlooks.'



