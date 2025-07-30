

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OSK.F) Wednesday reported income before tax of 25.310 billion yen for the first quarter, higher than 23.293 billion yen in the same quarter last year.



Operating income increased 8.3% to 25.233 billion yen from 23.291 billion yen in the prior year.



Net income rose to 17.029 billion yen or 16.42 yen per basic share from 15.768 billion yen or 15.16 yen basic share a year ago.



Operating revenue for the quarter grew 7.7% to 43.451 billion yen from 40.328 billion yen in the previous year.



For the full year, the company expects net income to decline 9.2% to 55.5 billion yen with basic EPS of 53.74 yen. Operating revenue for the year is expected to decrease 0.8% to 161 billion yen.



