

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TKPHF.PK) released earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at JPY124.243 billion, or JPY78.23 per share. This compares with JPY95.248 billion, or JPY59.94 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 8.4% to JPY1.106 trillion from JPY1.207 trillion last year.



Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY124.243 Bln. vs. JPY95.248 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY78.23 vs. JPY59.94 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.106 Tn vs. JPY1.207 Tn last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year to March 31, 2026, the company expects a net income of JYP 228 billion, up 111.3% from last year. Basic income per share is expected to be at JPY 144.81.



Annual revenue is anticipated to be JPY 4.530 trillion, down 1.1% from the previous year.



Takeda aims to pay a total annual dividend of JPY 200 per share, up from the prior year's JPY 196 per share.



